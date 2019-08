The July reserves level was equal to 7.3 months of imports, above an international standard of three months, Bank Indonesia said.

The increase in reserves came amid incoming portfolio flows in July, as the world's major central banks turned more dovish. However, investors maintained a risk-off mode recently due to fears of currency war related to the U.S.-China trade dispute.

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)