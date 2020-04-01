Indonesia's inflation rate eases slightly in March, as expected

The Consumer Price Index rose 2.96% from a year earlier, matching analysts' expectation in a Reuters poll, with transportation rates and financial and communication services prices falling, while prices of some food and healthcare rose.

February's rate was 2.98%, while the central bank's comfort range is between 2% to 4%.

The March annual core inflation rate, which excludes government controlled and volatile food prices, was 2.87%, compared with the poll's prediction of 2.79%.

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo, Fransiska Nangoy, Nilufar Rizki and Maikel Jefriando; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)