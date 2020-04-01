Log in
Indonesia's inflation rate eases slightly in March, as expected

04/01/2020 | 12:30am EDT
A vegetable vendor takes money from the customer during a transaction at a traditional market in Jakarta

Indonesia's inflation rate edged down in March, in line with expectations, as economic activity slowed because of curbs to contain the spread of the coronavirus, data from the statistics bureau showed on Wednesday.

The Consumer Price Index rose 2.96% from a year earlier, matching analysts' expectation in a Reuters poll, with transportation rates and financial and communication services prices falling, while prices of some food and healthcare rose.

February's rate was 2.98%, while the central bank's comfort range is between 2% to 4%.

The March annual core inflation rate, which excludes government controlled and volatile food prices, was 2.87%, compared with the poll's prediction of 2.79%.

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo, Fransiska Nangoy, Nilufar Rizki and Maikel Jefriando; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

