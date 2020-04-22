Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Indonesia's state utility cuts 2020 revenue target by nearly 15% on coronavirus woes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/22/2020 | 04:32am EDT

Indonesia's state electricity company, Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN) cut its 2020 revenue target because the coronavirus outbreak is expected to cut power demand, Chief Executive Officer Zulkifli Zaini told parliament on Wednesday.

PLN estimates its revenue this year to drop to 257 trillion rupiah ($64.60 million), down 14.6% from its initial target of 301 trillion rupiah.

"Our initial estimate was for our operating income to be at 301 trillion rupiah but with a 9.7% decrease in demand, that becomes 257 trillion rupiah," Zulkifli said, adding that for every 1% drop in electricity demand, PLN's revenue will fall 2.8 trillion rupiah.

Electricity demand in the world's fourth most populous country has declined because of efforts to curtail the spread of the coronavirus that has shuttered some businesses and required residents to stay indoors.

Zulkifli also told parliament on Wednesday that PLN will postpone projects that have not received funding but will continue with those which have securing financing.

Earlier this month, Indonesia said that it estimates electricity subsidies this year will rise to 59.4 trillion rupiah from 54.8 trillion rupiah budgeted originally. Last year, PLN received 52.7 trillion rupiah.

The government announced a $24.9 billion stimulus package last month in response to the COVID-19 outbreak that included electricity discounts and waivers.

(Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:03aOil hits lowest this century as coronavirus crisis hammers demand
RE
05:03aPGNIG : Production start-up from Ærfugl field in Norway
PU
05:02aECB's Rehn calls for solidarity between European countries
RE
04:58aNEWS : Sky Blues begin EFL Football Manager Cup tonight - you can watch on Twitch!
PU
04:58aSURE : An EU programme for support to mitigate unemployment risks in an emergency
PU
04:53aCENTRAL BANK OF ICELAND : Announcement on Central Bank of Iceland purchases of Treasury bonds
PU
04:51aLagarde draws line on how far ECB largesse can go
RE
04:46aIndonesia asks importers to buy domestic diesel as coronavirus hits demand
RE
04:41aEU official says 'big divide' between member states on recovery aid
RE
04:33aRIKOLTO VECO EAST AFRICA : Why bean seeds matter in times of COVID-19
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Takes $5.7 Billion Stake in India's Jio -- Update
2KERING : KERING : Sales Drop At Gucci But China Improves
3NETFLIX, INC. : Netflix doubles expected signups but warns coronavirus boost may fade
4STMICROELECTRONICS : STMICROELECTRONICS : 1Q Net Profit, Revenue Increased
5AYTU BIOSCIENCE, INC. : THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Aytu BioScienc..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group