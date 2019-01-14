Log in
Indonesia's trade deficit narrows in December, but wider than expected

01/14/2019 | 11:36pm EST
A general view of the Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta,

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia's trade deficit narrowed in December, but it was wider than market had expected due to a further drop in exports, data from the statistics bureau showed on Tuesday.

The trade gap in December was $1.1 billion(853.18 million pounds), the bureau said, compared with a $930 million deficit analysts in a Reuters poll had expected. The deficit in November was $2 billion, the widest since July 2018.

Exports fell 4.62 percent in December on a yearly basis to $14.18 billion, compared with the poll's prediction of a 1.81 percent rise. Shipment of mining products dropped 21 percent in December from a year earlier.

Meanwhile, December imports were worth $15.28 billion, 1.16 percent up from a year ago, but slower than the poll's 6.60 percent forecast.

(Reporting by Nilufar Rizki, Maikel Jefriando and Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

