There was an $8.44 billion deficit in the current account, equal to 3% of GDP, in April-June, compared with a 2.6% gap the previous quarter, Bank Indonesia said.

The gap in the balance of payments was $1.98 billion in the second quarter, compared with a $2.42 billion surplus in the previous three months, BI said.

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)