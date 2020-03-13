Indonesia seen posting small trade surplus in February - Reuters poll

The median forecast of 13 analysts was for Southeast Asia's largest economy to post a $90 million trade surplus in February, although contributors gave a varying outlook that ranged between a deficit of $1.2 billion and a surplus of $760 million.

The country had a trade deficit of around $870 million in January.

Exports were seen falling 6% on-year in February, which economists said were due to weak commodity prices. Shipments in January were down 3.7%.

Imports in February were seen falling 3.1% on-year, mainly due to disruptions in China. They dropped 4.8% in January.

"The surplus is likely a result of the monthly decline in imports outpacing exports," said Josua Pardede, an economist with Bank Permata in Jakarta.

Indonesia said it would ease rules on exports and imports as part of a $8 billion stimulus package to counter the economic impact of the coronavirus, which health officials have described as a pandemic.

