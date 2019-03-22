Log in
Indonesia sets anti-dumping duties on steel products from China, Russia

03/22/2019 | 02:34am EDT

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia on Friday made public a set of anti-dumping import duties of up to 20 percent for a number of flat-rolled iron and steel products from seven countries, including China and Russia.

The duties will take effect for five years starting 14 days from March 19, when the government signed the regulation for the anti-dumping tax.

Indonesia also imposed the tax on imports from India, Taiwan, Thailand, Kazakhstan and Belarus.

Separately, Indonesia set an 11.9 percent anti-dumping duty on a number of other iron and steel products from China.

Also on Friday, China's commerce ministry said it will impose temporary antidumping measures on stainless steel billet and hot-rolled stainless steel plate from Indonesia, and other countries such as Japan, South Korea and European Union.

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy and Bernadette Christina Munthe; Editing by Tom Hogue and Richard Pullin)

