Indonesia should be grateful for 2019's 5.02% GDP growth - president

02/05/2020 | 05:04am EST
35th ASEAN Summit in Bangkok, Thailand

Indonesia should be grateful that its economic growth stayed above 5% last year, President Joko Widodo told reporters on Wednesday, saying maintaining such pace "was very difficult".

Widodo praised monetary and banking policies set by the independent central bank and financial services authority, and said the government had maintained prudent fiscal policy throughout last year.

"Praise be to God, we should be grateful that our growth stayed above 5%, at 5.02%," he said, referring to full-year 2019's GDP growth rate.

Southeast Asia's largest economy recorded the slowest economic growth in three years in the final quarter of 2019, at 4.97%, as investment, spending and exports weakened amid a slowdown in global demand.

(Reporting by Maikel Jefriando; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

