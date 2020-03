Trade would be paused for 30 minutes after the index drops over 5%, and for a further 30 minutes should losses extend to 10% when trade resumes. The exchange will suspend trade to the end of the trading session if the index falls further to more than 15%.

The changes were made after the main stock index posted its biggest single day loss of 6.6 % in more than eight years on Monday.

