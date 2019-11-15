Log in
Indonesia swings back to trade surplus in October as exports beat forecast

11/15/2019 | 12:33am EST
New Toyota vehicles wait to be loaded on to ships at the Tanjung Priok Car Terminal in Jakarta, Indonesia

Indonesia swung to a trade surplus in October due to a slower-than-expected drop in exports, despite weak global trade amid the U.S.-China trade war, data from the statistics bureau showed on Friday.

Southeast Asia's largest economy recorded a trade surplus of $161.3 million in October, the data showed, compared with the median forecast in a Reuters poll for a deficit of $280 million.

In recent months, Indonesia had been swinging back and forth from posting small deficits to small surpluses. In September, it had a deficit of $164 million while in August a surplus of $112 million.

Satria Sambijantoro, economist at Bahana Sekuritas in Jakarta, said the October data looked "impressive" amid sluggish global trade and the protracted U.S.-China trade war.

"Falling exports must be seen in context. Exports had beat consensus forecast for two months in a row, driven by manufacturing exports," he said.

Indonesia's exports in October amounted to $14.93 billion, down 6.13% on-year. The poll had expected an 8.38% drop in the overall exports.

On a monthly basis, exports rose 6%, driven by a 5% increase in shipments of manufactured goods such as cars and sport shoes.

Meanwhile, October imports dropped 16.39% annually, the sharpest in five months, to $14.77 billion. The drop was roughly in line with the poll's prediction of a 16% fall.

Authorities in Indonesia have made improving the trade performance a top priority, seeking for ways to boost exports and find import substitutions following last year's record high deficit of $8.7 billion.

Andry Asmoro, Bank Mandiri's chief economist, said the smaller-than-expected export contraction was more to do with last year's high base figure, rather than any significant impact from the government efforts.

Asomoro said the surprising surplus could mean this year's current account deficit would be smaller than his current forecast of 2.8% of GDP. Last year's deficit was 3% of GDP.

Asmoro said Bank Indonesia (BI), who tracks trade and current account deficits when deciding monetary policy, is unlikely to make a fifth rate cut in next week's policy meeting in response to the trade data.

BI has already brought down its key rate by 100 basis points in four successive cuts since July to try to lift economic growth amid a global slowdown.

BI targets current account deficit at a range of 2.5%-3% of GDP in 2019 and 2020.

Indonesia had a $1.79 billion trade deficit in January-October, significantly smaller than the $5.57 billion gap in the corresponding period last year.

(Additional reporting and writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

By Tabita Diela and Nilufar Rizki

