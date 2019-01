In 2018, such exports totalled $163.6 billion, or 6.9 percent higher than in the previous year.

The minister said this year's growth will be supported by exports of coal, iron and steel and automotive products.

Indonesia is also targeting to finalise trade deals with 12 countries, including Mozambique, Tunisia and Morocco, which would be "gates to Africa", Lukita said.

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Richard Borsuk)