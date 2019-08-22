Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Indonesia tells some Jakarta supermarkets to remove 'palm oil-free' products

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2019 | 11:59am EDT

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia, the world's top palm oil producer, has told some retailers in Jakarta to remove food products with "palm oil-free" labels from their shops, a government official said, as it seeks to protect its key export.

Palm oil is under scrutiny over environmental concerns including in the European Union. The European Commission said earlier this year that palm oil should be phased out from transport fuel in the bloc after it concluded that it causes deforestation.

Ojak Simon Manurung, director of goods and services circulation supervision at Indonesia's Trade Ministry, said the ministry had conducted inspections at over a dozen supermarkets in Jakarta in the past few days.

Goods carrying "palm oil-free" labels on their packaging, mostly locally-made foods and snacks, were removed from display, Manurung told reporters.

He said the ministry conducted the inspection after the country's Drug and Food Control Agency (BPOM) said "palm oil- free" labelling does not meet its criteria, but he did not elaborate on such criteria.

"We followed it up by making sure that there are no more products that have "palm oil-free" labels," Manurung said. "BPOM has advised these products should not be distributed and the labels fixed."

BPOM said in a statement on Wednesday that it will not approve for distribution products with "palm oil-free" labels, saying that palm oil is "safe" and the labels are reducing palm oil's competitiveness.

In rival producer, Malaysia, authorities earlier this year appealed to retailers including supermarket operators to refrain from importing food products carrying "no palm oil" or "palm oil-free" labels, according to local media reports.

Pressure from the EU and elsewhere to cut use of palm oil has resulted in a slowdown in exports of the vegetable oil.

That is on top of slowing demand from India due to import tariffs imposed by the world's top vegetable oil importer.

Tutum Rahanta, deputy chairman of Indonesia's retailer association (Aprindo), said retailers would cooperate with authorities.

"If the aim of the labels was to discredit (palm oil), I think its fair for Indonesia to protect its main product with its own rules," he told Reuters. "We as retailers will follow the rules."

Last week the European Commission also imposed countervailing duties of 8% to 18% on imports of palm-based biodiesel from Indonesia.

(Additional reporting by Emily Chow in Kuala Lumpur; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Susan Fenton)

By Bernadette Christina
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CRUDE PALM OIL FUTURES (CPO) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.00% 519 End-of-day quote.3.46%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.04% 59.82 Delayed Quote.10.34%
RANDOM LENGTH LUMBER?FUTURES (LBS) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.27% 368.1 End-of-day quote.10.14%
WTI -1.23% 55.27 Delayed Quote.23.24%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:36pStocks retreat as investors eye Fed's Jackson Hole meet
RE
12:35pGlobal stocks retreat as investors eye Fed's Jackson Hole meet
RE
12:29pTrump talks up economy, talks down Fed amid mixed data
RE
12:28pNATIONAL ENERGY BOARD GOVERNMENT OF CANADA : Statistics - Canadian Crude Oil Exports by Rail – June 2019
PU
12:23pROBERT MENENDEZ : Menendez, Rep. Soto Lead Bicameral Letter Requesting HUD to Immediately Publish Disaster Recovery Funds Disbursement Requirements for Puerto Rico and U.S.VI
PU
12:23pLATHAM & WATKINS LLP : Advises Pembina Pipeline Corp. in US$4.35B Acquisition
PU
12:20pEXCLUSIVE : Boeing, grappling with uneven 737 supply chain, targets 52/month in February - sources
RE
12:17pU.S. Government Bonds Send Warning About Slowing Growth
DJ
12:12pCorrection to Apparel Companies Fear Tariffs
DJ
12:11pChina blames Canada for difficulties in relationship, demands Huawei exec be freed
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ADYEN N.V. : ADYEN N : shares fall despite 79% first half earnings jump
2Trump attacks Ford Motor for not backing fuel economy rollback
3E-cigarette firms probed over health concerns by U.S. House panel
4GSK's long acting HIV injection gets boost from study
5LONDON COFFEE : LONDON COFFEE : How Brazil and Vietnam are tightening their grip on the world's coffee

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group