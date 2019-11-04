Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Indonesia third-quarter GDP growth eases to 5.02%, slowest in over two years

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/04/2019 | 11:19pm EST
Aerial view of Sudirman business district during sunset in Jakarta

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia's economy grew 5.02% in third quarter compared with a year earlier, roughly in line with market expectations but the weakest pace in over two years, data from the statistics bureau showed on Tuesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected 5.01% growth in the July-September period. In the previous quarter, Southeast Asia's biggest economy grew 5.05% from the corresponding period in 2018.

On a quarterly, non-seasonally adjusted basis, gross domestic product expanded 3.06%.

Like many of its Asian neighbours, Indonesia has been hit by the global economic slowdown, with shrinking exports as well as weakening domestic consumption. The central bank has cut interest rates four times since July and is expected to ease again in coming months.

(Reporting by Maikel Jefriando and Nilufar Rizki; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Kim Coghill)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:19pIndonesia third-quarter GDP growth eases to 5.02%, slowest in over two years
RE
11:17pAustralia Central Bank Leaves Cash Rate Unchanged
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:15pCUSTOMER SURVEY IN OCTOBER 2019 : Consumer Optimism Maintained
PU
11:06pOil steadies after gains driven by trade optimism
RE
11:05pOil steadies after gains driven by trade optimism
RE
11:03pDOLLAR INDEX : rises on trade deal hopes, Aussie steady after RBA holds fire
RE
11:02pOil steadies after gains driven by trade optimism
RE
10:55pChinese President Xi says need to bring down trade barriers
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1PING AN HEALTHCARE AND TECHNOLOGY CO : Snakes and ladders - SoftBank Vision Fund's climbing, sliding valuation..
2Oil steadies after gains driven by trade optimism
3LYFT, INC. : LYFT : Uber's quarterly loss widens as costs rise; shares fall
4MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : Profit Fell 23% for Third Quarter -- Update
5SEMAFO INC. : SEMAFO: Cash Flow from Operating Activities before Changes in non-Cash Working Capital of $50 Mi..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group