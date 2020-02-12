Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Indonesia to control issuance of mining permits under new law

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/12/2020 | 11:48am EST

Indonesia's central government will take control of new mining permit issuance under a proposed law submitted to parliament on Wednesday, as the Southeast Asian country seeks to remove red tape and reduce regulations to boost investment.

The government is also seeking to remove a 15,000-hectare (37,000 acres) limit for special mining licences, known as IUPKs, with the size of the mining area to be determined by the government based on a miner's work plan, according to a copy of the draft bill reviewed by Reuters.

The bill also proposes removing an obligation on miners to supply the domestic market and royalty charges if miners create downstream value by processing mineral ore and coal.

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy, Tabita Diela and Maikel Jefriando; Editing by Ed Davies and Jane Merriman)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
12:08pSoftBank's Vision Fund 2 stalls as key backers opt out
RE
12:04pEUROPA KOMMISSIONEN REPRÆSENTATION I DANMA : Kommissionen glæder sig over Europa-Parlamentets godkendelse af handels- og investeringsaftalerne mellem EU og Vietnam
PU
11:50aStocks gain as data shows lower new coronavirus cases
RE
11:50aStocks gain as data shows lower new coronavirus cases
RE
11:49aStocks gain as data shows lower new coronavirus cases
RE
11:48aIndonesia to control issuance of mining permits under new law
RE
11:46aNEW CORONAVIRUS : what markets should watch now
RE
11:42aFED CHAIR POWELL : 'no reason' rising wages, job gains can't continue
RE
11:42aBoeing sees at least teo years before 737 MAX output reaches pre-grounding target
RE
11:40aBoeing sees at least 2 years before 737 MAX output reaches pre-grounding target
RE
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Samsung unveils compact foldable phone, 5G Galaxy S20 to fend off Apple, Huawei
2KERING : KERING : Gucci owner Kering halts spending in China on virus fears
3BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL GROUP : Babcock nudges down profit forecast on oil and gas woes
4Oil rises 3% as demand worries ease amid fewer new coronavirus cases
5TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMIT : TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group