Indonesia to expand tax breaks to 11 more sectors - tax chief

The incentives to be expanded include the temporary waiving of income tax on salaries for some employees, discounts on corporate tax instalments and the suspension of import taxes, Suryo Utomo told an online news conference.

The tax breaks, which will also be extended to businesses in forestry, logistics, construction, and oil and gas, are designed to help companies weather the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, he said.

(Reporting by Tabita Diela and Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Tom Hogue)