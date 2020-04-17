Log in
Indonesia to expand tax breaks to 11 more sectors - tax chief

04/17/2020 | 01:32am EDT
Indonesia tax office building in Jakarta

Indonesia will expand tax incentives it currently gives to some manufacturing industries to cover 11 more sectors, such as food, trade, telecommunication, mining, tourism and transportation, the country's tax chief said on Friday.

The incentives to be expanded include the temporary waiving of income tax on salaries for some employees, discounts on corporate tax instalments and the suspension of import taxes, Suryo Utomo told an online news conference.

The tax breaks, which will also be extended to businesses in forestry, logistics, construction, and oil and gas, are designed to help companies weather the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, he said.

(Reporting by Tabita Diela and Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Tom Hogue)

