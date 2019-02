A company will be allowed to deduct its taxes double the amount it invests in skills training and three times its investment in R&D under the so-called "super deductible tax" incentive, according to the statement issued late on Wednesday.

The ministry said the measure is a part of government efforts to "capture the potential from Indonesia's demographic bonus" and to increase labour productivity.

