Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Indonesia to push back palm replanting target beyond 2025

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2019 | 01:53am EDT
FILE PHOTO: An aerial photo of a palm oil plantation in Batanghari, Sumatra, Indonesia

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia could take at least 12 years to complete a programme of replanting palm-growing areas after a farm ministry official said it was revising down annual targets, due to difficulties smallholders faced in proving they were eligible for the scheme.

The government plan aimed to boost output on existing plots instead of adding new plantations, so helping to defuse criticism over massive forest clearance that sometimes wafts smog into southeast Asian neighbours, disrupting daily activity.

As part of its subsidised programme to replace smallholders' old trees with new ones using better quality seeds, Indonesia had set a target of more than 2.4 million hectares (6 million acres) of palm under cultivation by 2025.

But lower annual targets will take effect this year, said Kasdi Subagyono, director general of plantation at the agriculture ministry, adding that participants faced administrative problems.

"We have decided to set an average annual target of 180,000 hectares per year," he told reporters late on Wednesday.

It was difficult to reach the government's aim of 200,000 hectares (494,000 acres) of plantation replanted this year, followed by targets of 500,000 hectares (1.2 million acres) next year and 800,000 hectares (1.9 million acres) in 2021, he added.

Since the programme was launched in late 2017, the government had replanted 100,000 hectares (247,000 acres) of palm by August.

The new annual figure means Indonesia will take more than 12 years to reach the replanting target of 2.4 million hectares, a Reuters calculation shows.

Indonesia has pledged to ease the path for farmers to join the scheme and to employ surveyors to speed verification of land rights after many complained of administrative difficulties, such as proving their ownership or rights to use land.

Small farmers in Indonesia typically manage only a few hectares of palm plantation each, but collectively they account for about 40% of the total area under cultivation, or about 14 million hectares (34 million acres).

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
RANDOM LENGTH LUMBER?FUTURES (LBS) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.24% 381.1 End-of-day quote.14.89%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:19aTesla's Model 3 earns insurance industry's top safety rating
RE
02:18aNext profit up 2.7% on strong online growth
RE
01:59aUAE says joining global maritime security coalition
RE
01:59aSingapore will do 'what needs to be done' to aid economy - finance minister
RE
01:58aSaudi ambassador to Germany says all options on the table against Iran - radio
RE
01:56aThai August exports seen down 2% year-on-year - Reuters poll
RE
01:53aIndonesia to push back palm replanting target beyond 2025
RE
01:46aOil prices edge up after turbulent week as Saudi Arabia reassures on output
RE
01:39aOil prices edge up after turbulent week as Saudi Arabia reassures on output
RE
01:37aSTATISTICS ESTONIA : Information technology in enterprises and households, 2019
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1CHINA BIOLOGIC PRODUCTS HOLDINGS INC : CHINA BIOLOGIC PRODUCTS : receives offer to be taken private at $120 a ..
2UNITED STRENGTH POWER : (1) VERY SUBSTANTIAL ACQUISITION AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION - ACQUISITION OF THE TAR..
3UBS GROUP : UBS, AXA, HSBC & Other Investors Call on Governments to Step Up Climate Actions
4MARKEL CORPORATION : MARKEL : Announces Expiration And Final Results Of Cash Tender Offers
5DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : Decreases Prime Lending Rate to 5.00%
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group