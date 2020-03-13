Log in
Indonesia to support economy with $8 billion stimulus to counter virus impact

03/13/2020 | 12:59am EDT
An Indonesian Red Cross personnel sprays disinfectant inside Istiqlal mosque amid the coronavirus disease in Jakarta

The Indonesian government has prepared a 120 trillion rupiah ($8.1 billion) stimulus package to support Southeast Asia's biggest economy as the spread of coronavirus disrupts global activities, the country's finance minister said.

The stimulus, representing 0.8% of gross domestic product, includes exempting workers in manufacturing from income tax and giving manufacturing companies a 30% discount on corporate tax payments, both measures to take effect starting April for six months, Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati told a news conference.

She said the budget deficit this year was expected to widen to 2.5% of GDP, from an initial plan to keep it around 1.8%.

In addition, rules on loan restructuring for small and medium companies will be relaxed so that banks can start restructuring regardless of loan size, Financial Services Authority chief Wimboh Santoso said.

(Reporting by Maikel Jefriando; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Ed Davies & Shri Navaratnam)

