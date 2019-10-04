Indonesia to top up bond issuance by $1 billion amid widening fiscal deficit - source

The official, who has direct knowledge of the matter, declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the issue.

The government's current outlook for the 2019 deficit is 1.93% of GDP, already wider than its original target of 1.84%, but officials have said they may allow it to widen further to maintain economic growth if needed amid a tax shortfall.

The original plan for bond issuance this year was to raise 825.7 trillion rupiah from domestic and international sales.

($1 = 14,130.0000 rupiah)

