Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Interest Rates

News : Interest Rates
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

Indonesia unveils $40 billion bond scheme to fund recovery from pandemic

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/06/2020 | 09:45am EDT
People walks near the fountain of Indonesia's central bank, Bank Indonesia, in Jakarta

By Tabita Diela and Fransiska Nangoy

Indonesia's central bank has agreed to buy 574.59 trillion rupiah ($40 billion) of government bonds this year and rebate most of the yield to help fund the economic recovery, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said on Monday.

The bond-buying programme will help finance the 2020 fiscal deficit, which is forecast to reach 6.34% of GDP this year, as the government steps up spending to fight the virus outbreak while revenue drops.

Some 397.56 trillion rupiah of bonds will finance public interest programmes and the cost will be fully borne by the central bank, Indrawati said. The rest will carry interest rates below the central bank's 3-month reverse repurchase rate and will support recovery schemes for some businesses, she said.

"This policy is aimed at invoking confidence in our economic recovery, healthcare response and to create more certainty," Indrawati said.

The bond scheme for public interest programmes is a one-off policy, the debt will have long maturities and be tradeable, which will allow Bank Indonesia (BI) to utilise them for its monetary operation, she added.

BI Governor Perry Warjiyo said the scheme will have a small impact this year on inflation, which hit a 20-year low in June due to weak demand, while BI will continue to assess the impact on future inflation and rupiah exchange rate.

Warjiyo added that the scheme will not have any implication to monetary policy.

"Our capital is strong and it will not affect how BI conducts our monetary policy according to the framework that we have established for years," he said.

BI has intensified its "quantitative easing" operations in recent months to help cushion the economic slowdown and cut its main policy rate three times this year to support GDP, on top of four cuts in 2019.

Warjiyo at BI's last policy review had flagged the potential for more cuts.

The government expects Indonesia's GDP to come in between a 0.1% contraction and a 1% expansion this year, compared with 5% growth in 2019.

The deal implied some bond supply risk as BI is unlikely to unload the bonds in the market in 2021 or 2020, an analyst said.

"In our view, a pre-condition for unwinding would be if portfolio inflows are large enough relative to both the balance of payments and the fiscal year's financing needs, such that any potential yield volatility could be managed," Citi said in a note.

(Additional reporting Maikel Jefriando; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Interest Rates"
09:45aIndonesia unveils $40 billion bond scheme to fund recovery from pandemic
RE
03:58aPolish MPC voted seven to one to cut rates in April
RE
07/04BoE Governor warns lenders of challenges of negative interest rates - Sunday Times
RE
07/04Nigeria weakens naira at retail FX auction in a move to align rates
RE
07/03Olympic Casino's asset grab unnerves European junk bond investors
RE
07/03DOWN THEY GO : Emerging market interest rates fall for 17th month
RE
07/02Gap in U.S. Black and white unemployment rates is widest in five years
RE
07/02Mortgage Rates Hit a Record Low -- Again
DJ
07/02Coronavirus Surge Strains Municipal Bond Market, but Investors Still Pile In
DJ
07/02Japan will cut bond issuance for FY2019 budget by $4.7 bln -sources
RE
Latest news "Interest Rates"

MOST READ NEWS

1KONGSBERG AUTOMOTIVE ASA : KONGSBERG AUTOMOTIVE ASA : - Publication of prospectus and start of subscription pe..
2INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CH : Chinese Stocks Surge as Individual Investors Pile Into Market -- Update
3BOOHOO GROUP PLC : BOOHOO : Response to The Sunday Times investigation
4BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS PLC : BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS : Homebuilder Barratt's volumes drop by a third, but order boo..
5UNILEVER N.V. : UNILEVER PLC : Receives a Buy rating from Jefferies

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group