Indonesia waiting on major global aviation regulators for return of 737 MAX: official

11/13/2019 | 02:16am EST
FILE PHOTO: Dozens of grounded Boeing 737 MAX aircraft are seen parked at Boeing Field in Seattle

Indonesia will not approve the return of the Boeing Co 737 MAX to its skies until after aviation regulators in the United States, Europe, Brazil, Canada and China do so, an official at Indonesia's aviation regulator said on Wednesday.

"Indonesia is waiting for FAA and other big countries to recertify MAX," Sokhib Al Rokhman, head of the airworthiness and aircraft subdirectorate at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) told reporters in Jakarta, in reference to the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

"We are also increasing our cooperation with ASEAN countries once FAA publishes the recertification," he said, referring to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

The 737 MAX has been grounded since March after crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia killed 346 people. Boeing has since been working to gain regulatory approval for proposed changes to an anti-stall system linked to both crashes.

Boeing on Monday said it expected U.S. regulators to approve the 737 MAX's return to commercial service in the coming weeks but Europe's aviation regulator has indicated it will take longer.

Indonesia's decision on when to let 737 MAX jets fly in its airspace could have implications beyond local operators Lion Air and Garuda Indonesia.

Singapore Airlines Ltd has said approvals by Indonesia and China might be needed before it returns regional arm Silkair's six 737 MAX jets to service, based on the routes they fly.

(Reporting by Jessica Damiana in Jakarta, writing by Jamie Freed; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
