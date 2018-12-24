Indonesian Delegation Receives Agricultural Training in Taiwan

To implement the Taiwan-Indonesia collaborative project of Modern
Agriculture Demo Farm in Karawang (MADFK), the Indonesian Ministry of
Agriculture has sent a team comprising 30 key farmers and officials to
Taiwan for a 15-day long training.
COA Deputy Minister Lee Tuey-chih pictured with key farmers from the Karawang area of Indonesia who came to Taiwan for training. (Photo: Business Wire)
Co-developed by the Indonesia Ministry of Agriculture, Karawang regency
government, and related departments of Taiwan, MADFK is aimed at
introducing Taiwan’s irrigation, agricultural technology, materials, and
machinery, as well as seed knowledge and management and marketing models
of farmers’ organization to Indonesia to advance the agricultural
technology and development in Karawang, and further to duplicate the
experience across Indonesia.
Held on Nov. 2 at the one of agricultural research institutes in Council
of Agriculture (COA), the opening ceremony was attended by
representatives from the Indonesian Economic and Trade Office to Taipei,
the Office of Trade Negotiations of the Executive Yuan, and Taiwan’s
International Cooperation and Development Fund.
The COA noted that the training courses will help key farmers and
officials of the MADFK improve their knowledge of agricultural
technology and business management and build a good foundation through
sharing Taiwan’s agricultural information and development experience
with them.
Earlier this June, Taiwan and Indonesia has signed an Action Plan for
the MADFK project, which will carry out five major projects in Karawang
Regency in West Java Province, including irrigation system, rice
cultivation, horticultural industry, duck farming, and farmer
organization.
The Taiwan-Indonesia collaborative project of MADFK is expected to
assist Indonesia in upgrading its agricultural technology and increasing
farmers’ income while exporting Taiwan’s quality seeds, materials, and
machinery to Indonesia to create a win-win situation for both nations.
The training program has assigned experts from the COA to offer guidance
and instruction of various agricultural practices. In addition, on-site
visits to model communities of rural regeneration, work stations and
pond facilities of irrigation association, local
production-and-marketing groups for vegetables and flowers, and domestic
agricultural machinery and fertilizer enterprises that intend to open
branch in Indonesia have also been arranged.
During their stay in Taiwan, the COA has also arranged a trip to the
2018 Taichung World Flora Exposition to show them Taiwan’s development
of agriculture, hoping that the Taiwan experience will help the MADFK
develop and grow.
