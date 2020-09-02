Indonesian MSMEs Ready to Join Digital Ecosystem

Page Content

In conjunction with six government ministries/agencies, Bank Indonesia is providing support and synergy to ensure micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) are prepared to join the digital ecosystem. Such support and commitment have manifested in a high impact webinar and Bank Indonesia program launch for the Made in Indonesia National Movement (Gernas BBI) today (30/8) in Jakarta. The webinar, entitled 'Establishing MSMEs as a New Strength of the National Economy: MSME Transformation Program Synergy to Join the Digital Ecosystem', was attended by the Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment in Indonesia, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, as keynote speaker, along with the Minister of Trade, Agus Suparmanto, Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Johnny G. Plate, Minister of Cooperatives and MSMEs, Teten Masduki, and Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy, Wishnutama Kusubandi, as speakers. In addition, the Chairperson of the OJK Board of Commissioners, Wimboh Santoso, also joined the discussion along with directors of the banking industry and representatives from the Payment System Association. The webinar forms part of the virtual Karya Kreatif Indonesia, Series I, activities (28-30th August 2020).

Closing the webinar, BI Governor Perry Warjiyo concluded the discussion by reiterating five strategic measures to establish MSMEs as a new strength of the national economy. First, synergy between government ministries/agencies is required to establish MSMEs as a source of economic recovery in the digital era. Second, MSME transformation as we enter the digital era must be facilitated through structured and systematic government programs. Third, end-to-end MSME development programs are required, including broader acceptance of Quick Response Code Indonesia Standard (QRIS) as a digital payment channel for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), as well as interoperability and interconnectivity between e-commerce platforms to facilitate MSME product patents. Fourth, strengthening creativity to provide value added along with a campaign promoting the use of MSME products. And fifth, affirmative policies to stimulate demand for SME products in Indonesia, including government budget absorption/utilisation as well as support for Gernas BBI.

The Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment in Indonesia, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, took the opportunity to explain the challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, which could nevertheless act as a trigger for MSMEs transformation to become stronger and more competitive. The key to MSME transformation is cohesion and cooperation, fostering a spirit of innovation and maintaining optimism. Through Gernas BBI, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan urged all stakeholders to reinforce the spirit of mutual cooperation and solidarity. Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan also announced that 1.6 million SMEs and SMIs had joined the digital ecosystem since 14th May 2020, accounting for 83-85% of the 2 million targeted by the President of the Republic of Indonesia.

As a movement manager of Gernas BBI (1st-15th September 2020) based on the theme of Indonesian Arts/Creative Markets, Bank Indonesia will implement a number of Gernas BBI programs: (i) installing and using QRIS at Indonesian Arts/Creative Markets through 46 domestic representative offices; (ii) hosting onboarding webinars for MSMEs under the mentorship of Bank Indonesia as well as government ministries/agencies in three regions, namely Java, Sumatra and Eastern Indonesia; (iii) running SME product campaigns at the virtual Karya Kreatif Indonesia (KKI) exhibition 2020; (iv) organising the Nusantara Fabrics Fashion Parade using MSME products; and (v) campaigning to support stimulus programs for MSMEs.

Bank Indonesia cordially invites members of the public to visit the virtual KKI 2020 exhibition through the KKI website (www.karyakreatifindonesia.co.id), which is available from 28th - 30th August 2020. After that date, Bank Indonesia will continue to provide an electronic catalogue, which is also available through the KKI website (www.karyakreatifindonesia.co.id). Moving forward, Bank Indonesia will remain committed to MSME development as the backbone of the regional and national economies, while working in synergy with various government ministries and agencies.

