Indonesian anti-dumping inquiry finds breaches in Malaysia, China stainless steel imports

10/29/2019 | 11:13pm EDT

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia's Anti Dumping Committee (KADI) has found indications of dumping of cold rolled stainless steel imports from Malaysia and China, the agency said in a statement on Wednesday.

An investigation was launched into stainless steel products under nine tariff posts on Oct. 23 following a request by PT Jindal Stainless Indonesia, part of India's Jindal Group, KADI said.

Indonesia imported nearly 360,000 metric tonnes of cold rolled stainless steel from Malaysia and China from April 2016 to March 2019, representing half of the country's imports for such products, it said.

"Based on KADI's analysis of preliminary evidence provided in the petitioner's documents, we found dumping practices over the imports of CRS (cold rolled stainless steel) from the two countries accused," the committee's head Bachrul Chairi said in the statement, adding that the petitioner had suffered damage due to this.

The committee was open to further information regarding the issue, it said. It did not say when it would conclude its investigation.

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Michael Perry)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JINDAL STAINLESS (HISAR) LTD 0.00% 63.35 End-of-day quote.-30.38%
JINDAL STAINLESS LTD -1.33% 33.45 End-of-day quote.-4.15%
