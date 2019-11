Suahasil Nazara told a banking conference that Indonesia's economic growth at 5.02% in the July-September quarter "should provide optimism because many other countries are slowing more severely".

"We will use the state budget to manage and maintain economic growth momentum," Nazara said. "At a time of slowdown like now, we use the state budget as our support."

(Reporting by Maikel Jefriando; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Kim Coghill)