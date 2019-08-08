Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Indonesian growth can be 6% in five yrs, with surging income – central bank governor

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/08/2019 | 10:55pm EDT
People walk on a pedestrian lane during a traffic jam at a business district in Jakarta

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia's central bank governor on Friday said economic growth could accelerate to 6% a year by 2024, boosting annual income per capita to close to $6,000.

"Our economy, looking forward, will continue to rise. It's a little slow at the beginning but it will accelerate in the future because of the economic transformation that had been done in the past five years," Perry Warjiyo said at an event ahead of Aug. 17 independence day.

Income per capita as of 2018 was $3,726, according to Refinitiv Eikon data. Economic growth has been stuck around 5% in recent years.

Warjiyo also forecast current account deficit to narrow to 2% of GDP and inflation to be steady at 3% over the next five years.

(Reporting by Maikel Jefriando; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CAPITA 0.25% 138.35 Delayed Quote.23.25%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:04aMalaysia June factory output rises 3.9% year-on-year, below forecast
RE
04:51aBANK INDONESIA : Seasonal Pattern Influenced BOP Q2/2019, External Resilience Maintained
PU
04:48aChina's producer prices fall for first time in three years, add to deflation worries
RE
04:44aOil dips amid trade worries, but expectations of more OPEC cuts support
RE
04:41aERC ENERGY REGULATORY COMMISSION : Directs PEMC/Market Operator to Effect Rate Adjustments Due to Miscalculations
PU
04:35aASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mixed As Japan's GDP Beats Forecast, China's Yuan Remains Stable
DJ
04:34aChina's producer prices fall for first time in 3 years, add to deflation worries
RE
04:20aIndonesia second quarter current account deficit widens, BOP swings to deficit
RE
04:20aPING AN INSURANCE OF CHINA : OneConnect Proposes Blockchain-Network-as-a-Service (BNaaS) to Establish an Open and Shared Financial System with Blockchain
BU
04:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LYFT INC : LYFT : Uber loses $5 billion, misses Wall Street targets despite easing price war
2TESLA INC. : TESLA : owner lawsuit claims software update fraudulently cut battery capacity
3CBS, AT&T sign multi-year contract; ends 20 day-long blackout
4APPLE : APPLE : offers record 'bounty' to researchers who find iPhone security flaws
5ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES CORP : ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES CORP. : Announces 2019 Second Quarter and Year ..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group