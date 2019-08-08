Indonesian growth can be 6% in five yrs, with surging income – central bank governor

"Our economy, looking forward, will continue to rise. It's a little slow at the beginning but it will accelerate in the future because of the economic transformation that had been done in the past five years," Perry Warjiyo said at an event ahead of Aug. 17 independence day.

Income per capita as of 2018 was $3,726, according to Refinitiv Eikon data. Economic growth has been stuck around 5% in recent years.

Warjiyo also forecast current account deficit to narrow to 2% of GDP and inflation to be steady at 3% over the next five years.

(Reporting by Maikel Jefriando; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Richard Borsuk)