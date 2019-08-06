Log in
Indonesian official refuses to be drawn on whether ore export ban might be brought forward

08/06/2019 | 12:36am EDT
A worker holds iron ore at the Krakatau Bandar Samudra port, a subsidiary company of PT Krakatau Steel Tbk in Cilegon

(This August 5 story corrects headline, first paragraph to mineral ore, not iron ore)

The ban is aimed at making miners process minerals in Indonesia, a major exporter of nickel ore. There was talk in the metals market on Monday that the ban might be brought forward, sending nickel prices to a four-year high on the Shanghai Futures Exchange and to a two-week high at $14,930 a tonne on the London Metal Exchange. [MET/L]

"I don't want to speculate in that regard," Bambang Gatot Ariyono, director general of mineral and coal at the mining ministry, said when asked if there were plans to change the legislation to ban exports.

Under a 2017 mining regulation, Indonesia is due to stop allowing the export of unprocessed ore starting Jan. 12, 2022, after giving miners a five-year period to build smelters onshore.

"As long as there is no new regulation, the current one remains in effect," Ariyono said.

Last month Ariyono said that Indonesian authorities would enforce a ban on the export of raw ore exports by 2022 to make miners process minerals in the country.

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Ed Davies and Susan Fenton)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LME NICKEL CASH 2.34% 14860 End-of-day quote.42.34%
