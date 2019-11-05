Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Indonesian president tells bankers to cut lending rates, boost loans to SMEs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/05/2019 | 11:20pm EST
ASEAN leaders hold summit with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesian President Joko Widodo told banking executives they should be lending more to small and medium enterprises at a time of slowing economic growth, while urging them to cut lending rates.

Widodo made the comments at a banking conference, a day after data showed Southeast Asia's largest economy grew at its slowest pace in more than two years, or a rate of 5.02% in the third quarter.

"Don't just finance the big players," Widodo said to applause from his audience. "I repeat, don't just finance the big players and don't just finance the same players."

He added, "I will keep notes of those of you who clapped."

(Reporting by Maikel Jefriando; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11/06Æternity Blockchain Launches Integrated Naming System for Registering Readable Names to Any Blockchain Entity on the Decentralized Web
GL
11/05QE QATAR EXCHANGE : Qamco joint venture qatalum appoints mr. khalid mohammed laram as its chief executive officer (2019-11-06)
PU
11/05Subaru cuts annual profit outlook on yen, typhoon impact; shares drop
RE
11/05Most Southeast Asian markets trade flat-to-low as investors await clarity on tariff roll-back
RE
11/05Canada's GFL Environmental scraps IPO plans
RE
11/05MOFA MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF BHUTAN : The EU and Bhutan confirmed their strong partnership during the 8th EU-Bhutan Biennial Consultations held in Paro on 5 November 2019
PU
11/05CENTRAL BANK OF SRI LANKA : 32nd Annual Conference of Asian Credit Supplementation Institutions Confederation (ACSIC) - 2019, Colombo Sri Lanka
PU
11/05Indonesian president tells bankers to cut lending rates, boost loans to SMEs
RE
11/05Japan third-quarter GDP growth may slow, but domestic demand still solid - Reuters poll
RE
11/05NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil falls as big U.S. crude build offsets hopes for U.S.-China trade talks
2DOLLAR INDEX : Dollar gains on trade deal hopes, strong U.S. economic data
3MATCH GROUP, INC. : Tinder-owner Match forecast hit by rising competition, shares down
4QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED : Virgin Australia to trim domestic capacity, axe a Hong Kong route
5MCDONALD'S CORPORATION : MCDONALD : New McDonald's CEO Takes Charge of Strategy He Helped Craft -- Update
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group