Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Indonesian rupiah hits eight-month high, most EM Asia currencies unchanged

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/06/2019 | 01:09am EST
A teller counts Indonesian rupiah bank notes at a money changer in Jakarta

(Reuters) - The Indonesian rupiah firmed to an eight-month peak on Wednesday, boosted by robust growth data, while most other currencies in the region remained subdued in holiday-thinned trade.

The rupiah, which has outperformed most of its regional peers since the turn of the year, firmed 0.5 percent after data showed Indonesia's economy posted slightly faster than forecast growth in the fourth quarter and its full-year 2018 expansion was the best in five years.

"The (emerging) markets are a lot more instinctive to bullishness after the Fed shifted its stance" said Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst at OANDA, Singapore.

The outlook for emerging Asian units has improved this year, after massive capital outflows in 2018, aided by a dovish turn of the U.S. Federal Reserve and signs of progress in the long drawn Sino-U.S. trade war.

However, market holidays and absence of catalysts kept most other currencies range bound, with the units hardly reacting to U.S. President Donald Trump's State of the Union address.

We have been through the State of the Union speech, so unless there is some big news, I think the movements will be limited this week, Halley said.

The Indian rupee ticked up 0.1 percent, benefiting from weakness in oil prices, which could help lower the economy's massive oil bills.

The Singapore dollar slid 0.1 percent, while the Thai baht firmed 0.1 percent.

The Chinese yuan, South Korean won, Taiwan dollar and Malaysian ringgit did not trade due to market holidays.

(Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

By Aditya Soni

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:04aBET EVERYTHING ON ELECTRIC : Inside Volkswagen's radical strategy shift
RE
01:51aJapan PM Abe defends BOJ's policy despite inflation woes
RE
01:42aAussie, kiwi seen climbing by year-end as Fed pauses
RE
01:34aAsian shares subdued after Trump address, Aussie tumbles on RBA shift
RE
01:34aAsian shares subdued after Trump address, Aussie tumbles on RBA shift
RE
01:29aEXCLUSIVE : Facing crackdown in Canada, drugmakers offered billions in price cuts
RE
01:20aUtelogy Delivers Cisco Touch 10 Integration at ISE 2019
SE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:09aIndonesian rupiah hits eight-month high, most EM Asia currencies unchanged
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ZTE CORPORATION : ZTE : U.S. warns European allies not to use Chinese gear for 5G networks
2ACTIVISION BLIZZARD : EA cuts revenue outlook after 'Battlefield' disappoints, shares dive
3ING GROEP : ING GROEP : posts 2018 net result of 4,703 million; 4Q18 net result of 1,273 million
4WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : WALT DISNEY : ABC and parks boost Disney profit above forecasts
5CARLSBERG : CARLSBERG : Brewer Carlsberg sees lower growth ahead with China as bright spot

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.