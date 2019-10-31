Log in
Indonesian shares fall over 1%, Malaysia rises

10/31/2019 | 06:51am EDT
A man walks past screen at the Indonesia Stock Exchange building in Jakarta

(Reuters) - Indonesian shares fell over 1% on Thursday, weighed down by telecom and utility stocks, while Malaysia gained on strength in the country's banking sector after an upbeat review by its central bank.

The Jakarta index <.JKSE> closed at its lowest in over a week as poor earnings from Indonesia's third biggest company Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT dragged the telco sector lower.

Telkom Indonesia reported a 4.4% fall in third-quarter revenue, missing Jefferies estimates, as sales from its data and internet segment decelerated.

Meanwhile, a 13.5% drop in natural gas distributor Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk PT, following multiple local reports about the government blocking PGAS's plans to raise gas prices also tugged on the index.

An index of Jakarta's 45 most liquid stocks <.JKLQ45> ended 1.4% lower.

Thai shares pared early gains to end the session flat after export growth for September came in 1.5% lower.

The index lost 2.2% this month.

Meanwhile, Malaysian shares <.KSLE> gained 1.1%, buoyed by financials.

Bank Negara Malaysia in its monthly report said it expected banking institutions to withstand severe macroeconomic and financial shocks as they are armed with excess capital buffers. (https://bit.ly/2r22NQF)

Public Bank Bhd jumped 4.6%, while CIMB Group Holdings Bhd rose 3.1%.

Philippines <.PSI> shaved off 0.5%, with heavyweights Ayala Land Inc and Bank of the Philippine Islands losing 2% and 2.9%, respectively.

The benchmark, however, added 2.6% this month.

"The market in general was relatively stronger in last few days, particularly the financials ... so I think today is just profit taking in the market," Charles William Ang, associate analyst at COL Financial Group said.

Property developer Ayala Land added 2.2% in the past three sessions, whereas BPI gained 3%, compared with a 1.2% jump in the index.

Singapore shares <.STI> advanced 0.7% to their highest in nearly three months, helped by financial stocks. The benchmark added 3.6% for the month.

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

By Anushka Trivedi
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AYALA LAND, INC. End-of-day quote.
BANK OF THE PHILIPPINE ISLANDS End-of-day quote.
CIMB GROUP HOLDINGS BHD End-of-day quote.
PERUSAHAAN GAS NEGARA TBK PT End-of-day quote.
PUBLIC BANK BERHAD End-of-day quote.
TELEKOMUNIKASI INDONESIA (PERSERO) TBKPT End-of-day quote.
