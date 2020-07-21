Log in
Indoor and Outdoor Bean Bags Market Analysis Highlights the Impact of COVID-19 (2019-2023) | Growth In Residential Sector to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

07/21/2020 | 01:16pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the indoor and outdoor bean bags market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.65 bn during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200721005574/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Indoor and Outdoor Bean Bags Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Indoor and Outdoor Bean Bags Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio’s in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report of 2020-2024

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AFA Inc, Comfort Research LLC, GDF Studio, LUVU BRANDS, and Yogibo LLC are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Growth in the residential sector has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Indoor and Outdoor Bean Bags Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Indoor and Outdoor Bean Bags Market is segmented as below:

  • Distribution Channel
    • Offline
    • Online
  • End-user
    • Residential
    • Commercial
  • Geographic Landscape
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • MEA
    • North America
    • South America.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR31060

Indoor and Outdoor Bean Bags Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The indoor and outdoor bean bags market report covers the following areas:

  • Indoor and Outdoor Bean Bags Market Size
  • Indoor and Outdoor Bean Bags Market Trends
  • Indoor and Outdoor Bean Bags Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies digital and social media marketing as one of the prime reasons driving the indoor and outdoor bean bags market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Indoor and Outdoor Bean Bags Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist indoor and outdoor bean bags market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the indoor and outdoor bean bags market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the indoor and outdoor bean bags market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of indoor and outdoor bean bags market vendors

Table of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Preface
  • 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

  • Market segmentation by distribution channel
  • Comparison by distribution channel
  • Offline - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Online - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

  • Market segmentation by end-user
  • Comparison by end-user
  • Residential - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Commercial - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by end-user

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRICE

  • Market segmentation by price
  • Comparison by price
  • Mass - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Masstige - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Premium - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by price

PART 10: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

  • Digital and social media marketing
  • Growing demand for lightweight and 6-foot bean bags
  • Distribution channel expansion strategy by vendors

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • AFA Inc
  • Comfort Research LLC
  • GDF Studio
  • LUVU BRANDS
  • Yogibo LLC

PART 16: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

PART 17: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
