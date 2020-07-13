Log in
InductiveHealth Appoints Alexis Sulyma as New Chief Growth Officer

07/13/2020 | 12:07pm EDT

ATLANTA, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InductiveHealth Informatics (InductiveHealth), a public health technology firm known for bringing innovation to the public health informatics industry and currently playing a critical role in the COVID-19 public health response, welcomes Alexis Sulyma to the team as chief growth officer to drive the firm’s continued expansion.

InductiveHealth intends to expand its ability to solve complex public health problems and continue to stand as a leader in the public health technology space with Sulyma’s leadership. She has more than 30 years of experience in public health and health information technology and most recently retired as operating unit director, health protection and promotion operating unit, at Northrop Grumman Corporation. Her previous experience exerts promise as she grew and led an organization of over 800 full-time public health and technology staff, serving the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Veterans’ Affairs, Defense Health Agency, and other federal and state agencies.

“Having Alexis as part of the team is a gamechanger for us. She is recognized as a leader in the industry who has the experience needed to lead our continued growth in new public health endeavors,” said Matthew Dollacker, InductiveHealth CEO. “Her skill set will be especially beneficial in our most urgent plan of action, which includes growing our contact tracing and disease surveillance programs to cater to the widespread pandemic.”

Sulyma will be responsible for leading the team of epidemiologists and technologists who work on national and global health projects, including InductiveHealth’s work with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention supporting nationwide syndromic surveillance and COVID-19 disease surveillance efforts. In addition, Sulyma will evaluate and address opportunities for the firm to meet the significant IT demands the public health community faces as it responds to COVID-19 and the many other ongoing threats to public health.

“InductiveHealth has been the leader in solving complex public health technology problems for governments around the globe for seven years,” said Sulyma. “They are working tirelessly to improve the technology that is confronting the ongoing pandemic while continuing to develop innovative solutions like a COVID-19 analytic pipeline and its genomic computing platform. I’m excited to be a part of this team and enthusiastic about the impact we will have on public health.”

About InductiveHealth Informatics: InductiveHealth delivers impact for the greater good, solving complex public health technology problems for governments around the globe. The company is a key player in the COVID-19 response, collecting near-real-time data on the outbreak’s progression and providing the underlying software as a service technology supporting contact tracing efforts for nearly a dozen US states and territories, as well as in support of nationwide efforts for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The firm’s technology is implemented to rigorous US Federal Government standards for information security, including the Federal Information Systems Management Act (FISMA) as well as HIPAA and HITECH standards. InductiveHealth manages more clinical-to-public health integrations than any other firm, collecting and analyzing millions of data points daily, providing next-generation capabilities to enable governments to better understand and respond to public health threats. For more information, please visit https://www.inductivehealth.com/.

Media Contact: Kara Brown | Lead Coverage | 217.721.5656 or kara@leadcoverage.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
