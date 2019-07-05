Indus Energy NL : Notice of General Meeting 0 07/05/2019 | 03:13am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields INDUS ENERGY NL (TO BE RENAMED NEW ERA OIL AND GAS NL) ACN 009 171 046 NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETING Notice is given that the Meeting will be held at: TIME: 9.00am DATE: 5 August 2019 PLACE: BDO Perth Rokeby Room 38 Station Street Subiaco, Western Australia The business of the Meeting affects your shareholding and your vote is important. This Notice of Meeting should be read in its entirety. If Shareholders are in doubt as to how they should vote, they should seek advice from their professional advisers prior to voting. The Directors have determined pursuant to Regulation 7.11.37 of the Corporations Regulations 2001 (Cth) that the persons eligible to vote at the Meeting are those who are registered Shareholders at 5.00pm (WST) on 3 August 2019. IMPORTANT INFORMATION Your vote is important The business of the Meeting affects your shareholding and your vote is important. Voting in person To vote in person, attend the Meeting at the time, date and place set out above. Voting by proxy To vote by proxy, please complete and sign the enclosed Proxy Form and return by the time and in accordance with the instructions set out on the Proxy Form. In accordance with section 249L of the Corporations Act, Shareholders are advised that: each Shareholder has a right to appoint a proxy;

the proxy need not be a Shareholder of the Company; and a Shareholder who is entitled to cast 2 or more votes may appoint 2 proxies and may specify the proportion or number of votes each proxy is appointed to exercise. If the member appoints 2 proxies and the appointment does not specify the proportion or number of the member's votes, then in accordance with section 249X(3) of the Corporations Act, each proxy may exercise one-half of the votes. Shareholders and their proxies should be aware that changes to the Corporations Act made in 2011 mean that: if proxy holders vote, they must cast all directed proxies as directed; and

any directed proxies which are not voted will automatically default to the Chair, who must vote the proxies as directed. Further details on these changes are set out below. Proxy vote if appointment specifies way to vote Section 250BB(1) of the Corporations Act provides that an appointment of a proxy may specify the way the proxy is to vote on a particular resolution and, if it does: the proxy need not vote on a show of hands, but if the proxy does so, the proxy must vote that way (ie as directed); and

if the proxy has 2 or more appointments that specify different ways to vote on the resolution, the proxy must not vote on a show of hands; and

if the proxy is the Chair of the meeting at which the resolution is voted on, the proxy must vote on a poll, and must vote that way (ie as directed); and

if the proxy is not the Chair, the proxy need not vote on the poll, but if the proxy does so, the proxy must vote that way (ie as directed). 3803-10/2152088_22 1 Transfer of non-chair proxy to chair in certain circumstances Section 250BC of the Corporations Act provides that, if: an appointment of a proxy specifies the way the proxy is to vote on a particular resolution at a meeting of the Company's members; and

the appointed proxy is not the chair of the meeting; and

at the meeting, a poll is duly demanded on the resolution; and

either of the following applies:

the proxy is not recorded as attending the meeting; or the proxy does not vote on the resolution,

the chair of the meeting is taken, before voting on the resolution closes, to have been appointed as the proxy for the purposes of voting on the resolution at the meeting. Should you wish to discuss the matters in this Notice of Meeting please do not hesitate to contact the Company Secretary on +61 8 9380 9920. IMPORTANT NOTE The Acquisition of New Era requires Shareholder approval under the ASX Listing Rules and therefore may not proceed if that approval is not forthcoming. ASX takes no responsibility for the contents of this Notice of Meeting. 3803-10/2152088_22 2 BUSINESS OF THE MEETING AGENDA 1. RESOLUTION 1 - CHANGE TO NATURE AND SCALE OF ACTIVITIES - PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF NEW ERA OIL AND GAS PTY LTD To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following Resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, subject to and conditional upon the passing of all Acquisition Resolutions, the acquisition of New Era Oil and Gas Pty Ltd (New Era) as described in the Explanatory Statement is approved under and for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 11.1.2 and for all other purposes." Short Explanation: The Company has entered into the Acquisition Agreement pursuant to which the Company has agreed to acquire 100% of the issued capital of New Era from the shareholders of New Era (New Era Shareholders) (the Acquisition). If successful, the Acquisition will result in the Company changing the nature and scale of its activities. ASX Listing Rule 11.1.2 requires the Company to seek Shareholder approval where it proposes to make a significant change to the nature and scale of its activities. ASX has also advised the Company that it will be required to re-comply with the requirements of Chapters 1 and 2 of the ASX Listing Rules in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 11.1.3. Please refer to the Explanatory Statement for details. Voting Exclusion: The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of this Resolution by or on behalf of any person who might obtain a benefit, except a benefit solely in the capacity of a holder of ordinary securities, or an associate of that person (or those persons), if the Resolution is passed. However, the Company need not disregard a vote if it is cast by a person as a proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the Proxy Form or it is cast by the person chairing the meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the Proxy Form to vote as the proxy decides. 2. RESOLUTION 2 - ISSUE OF CONSIDERATION SHARES TO THE NEW ERA SHAREHOLDERS To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, subject to and conditional upon the passing of all Acquisition Resolutions, for the purposes of section 611 Item 7 of the Corporations Act and for all other purposes, approval is given for the Company to issue 100,000,000 Shares (on a post-Consolidation basis) to the New Era Shareholders in consideration for the Acquisition on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement (Consideration Shares) and for the Majority New Era Shareholders (or their nominees) and their associates to thereby acquire voting power in the Company as set out in the Explanatory Statement." Independent Expert's Report: Shareholders should carefully consider the Independent Expert's Report included with this Notice of Meeting, prepared by the Independent Expert for the purposes of the Shareholder approval required under Section 611 Item 7 of the Corporations Act. The Independent Expert's Report comments on the fairness and reasonableness of the transactions the subject of this Resolution to the non-associated Shareholders in the Company. The Independent Expert has determined the issue of the Consideration Shares and the resulting voting power of the Majority New Era Shareholders and their associates in the Company is fair and reasonable to the non-associated Shareholders. 3803-10/2152088_22 3 Voting Exclusion: No votes may be cast in favour of this Resolution by or on behalf of: the person proposing to make the acquisition or any of their associates; or the persons (if any) from whom the acquisition is to be made or any of their associates. Accordingly, the Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of this Resolution by or on behalf of the New Era Shareholders or any of their associates. ASX has advised the Company that it has determined that it is appropriate for all of the Existing and Proposed Directors and any of their associates to be excluded from voting on this Resolution as each of the Existing and Proposed Directors will receive a material benefit as a result of the proposed issue (through the issue of other Securities to be issued to them in connection with the proposed issue as set out elsewhere in this Notice). However, the Company need not disregard a vote if it is cast by a person as a proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the Proxy Form, or, it is cast by the person chairing the meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the Proxy Form to vote as the proxy decides. Note: Please refer to Section 3.4 for details of the parties whose voting power in the Company will increase to 20% or more as a result of the issue of the Consideration Shares. 3. RESOLUTION 3 - ISSUE OF CONSIDERATION SHARES TO GORDON MOSEBY To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, subject to and conditional upon the passing of all Acquisition Resolutions, for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 10.11 and for all other purposes, approval is given for the Company to issue up to 31,428,571 of the Consideration Shares to Gordon Moseby (as trustee for The ROMM Trust) (or his nominee) on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement." Voting Exclusion Statement: The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of the Resolution by or on behalf of Gordon Moseby (or his nominee) or any of their associates. ASX has advised the Company that it has determined that it is appropriate for all of the Existing and Proposed Directors and any of their associates to be excluded from voting on this Resolution as each of the Existing and Proposed Directors will receive a material benefit as a result of the proposed issue (through the issue of other Securities to be issued to them in connection with the proposed issue as set out elsewhere in this Notice). However, the Company need not disregard a vote if it is cast by a person as a proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the Proxy Form, or, it is cast by the person chairing the meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the Proxy Form to vote as the proxy decides. 4. RESOLUTION 4 - ISSUE OF CONSIDERATION SHARES TO ICON HOLDINGS PTY LTD To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, subject to and conditional upon the passing of all Acquisition Resolutions, for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 10.11 and for all other purposes, approval is given for the Company to issue up to 25,714,286 of the Consideration Shares to Icon Holdings Pty Ltd (as trustee for the KJ & AS Family Trust) (or its nominee) on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement." 3803-10/2152088_22 4 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Indus Energy NL published this content on 05 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2019 07:12:05 UTC 0 Latest news "Companies" 03:33a QUANTIFY TECHNOLOGY : Letter to Optionholders PU 03:33a QUANTIFY TECHNOLOGY : Meet Quantify's new award-winning ambassador PU 03:33a QUANTIFY TECHNOLOGY : Prospectus PU 03:33a NEXT STOP : China. A country of great opportunities or a reality check? PU 03:32a FAST EJENDOM DANMARK : Aktietilbagekøbsprogram AQ 03:32a HIDDN : LOI with Ayfie Group terminated AQ 03:31a ELECTROLUX : Invitation to Electrolux Q2 presentation AQ 03:31a NORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS LTD (NYSE : NAT) - Scrubbers - Main features of our policy. GL 03:31a Deficit for Swedish central government in June 2019 GL 03:31a China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume DJ