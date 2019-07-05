Indus Energy NL : Notice of General Meeting

Voting Exclusion: No votes may be cast in favour of this Resolution by or on behalf of:
-
the person proposing to make the acquisition or any of their associates; or
-
the persons (if any) from whom the acquisition is to be made or any of their
associates.
Accordingly, the Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of this Resolution by or on behalf of the New Era Shareholders or any of their associates.
ASX has advised the Company that it has determined that it is appropriate for all of the Existing and Proposed Directors and any of their associates to be excluded from voting on this Resolution as each of the Existing and Proposed Directors will receive a material benefit as a result of the proposed issue (through the issue of other Securities to be issued to them in connection with the proposed issue as set out elsewhere in this Notice).
However, the Company need not disregard a vote if it is cast by a person as a proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the Proxy Form, or, it is cast by the person chairing the meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the Proxy Form to vote as the proxy decides.
Note: Please refer to Section 3.4 for details of the parties whose voting power in the Company will increase to 20% or more as a result of the issue of the Consideration Shares.
3. RESOLUTION 3 - ISSUE OF CONSIDERATION SHARES TO GORDON MOSEBY
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:
"That, subject to and conditional upon the passing of all Acquisition Resolutions, for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 10.11 and for all other purposes, approval is given for the Company to issue up to 31,428,571 of the Consideration Shares to Gordon Moseby (as trustee for The ROMM Trust) (or his nominee) on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement."
Voting Exclusion Statement: The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of the Resolution by or on behalf of Gordon Moseby (or his nominee) or any of their associates.
ASX has advised the Company that it has determined that it is appropriate for all of the Existing and Proposed Directors and any of their associates to be excluded from voting on this Resolution as each of the Existing and Proposed Directors will receive a material benefit as a result of the proposed issue (through the issue of other Securities to be issued to them in connection with the proposed issue as set out elsewhere in this Notice).
However, the Company need not disregard a vote if it is cast by a person as a proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the Proxy Form, or, it is cast by the person chairing the meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the Proxy Form to vote as the proxy decides.
4. RESOLUTION 4 - ISSUE OF CONSIDERATION SHARES TO ICON HOLDINGS PTY LTD
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:
"That, subject to and conditional upon the passing of all Acquisition Resolutions, for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 10.11 and for all other purposes, approval is given for the Company to issue up to 25,714,286 of the Consideration Shares to Icon Holdings Pty Ltd (as trustee for the KJ & AS Family Trust) (or its nominee) on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement."