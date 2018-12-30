Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

IndustriALL Global Union : Germany bids farewell to hard coal after 200 years

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/30/2018 | 12:34am CET

The ceremony was attended by Germany's Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, North Rhine-Westphalia's Prime Minister Armin Laschet and Michael Vassiliadis, President of IndustriALL Global Union's German affiliate Mining, Chemistry, Energy Industrial Union (IG BCE).

'Closing the mine in Bottrop means the end of an industrial era which has deeply influenced Germany, and especially the Ruhr area,' said Michael Vassiliadis.. 'We say goodbye to an industry that has made Germany strong and rich - and not just economically, but also culturally and socially.'

In 2007, the social partners in German coal industry reached a deal to phase out hard coal production by 2018. However, fossil fuels still account for an important part of the energy mix, and the lignite, or brown coal, produced in Germany still derives a part of it.

In the 1950s, German coal industry employed around 600,000 workers, a number which had declined to around 4,500 by 2017.

Mineworkers in Germany, as in other parts of the world, have a long-standing tradition of solidarity and togetherness. 'This country needs more buddy culture again!' said Michael Vassiliadis.

The IG BCE and its predecessor organizations have played an essential role in ensuring a Just Transition over the last 25 years, as the workforce in the mining industry has been greatly reduced. The collective bargaining process has seen innovative agreements with new models in the adjustment process.

'This is an emotional moment for mine workers in Germany and around the world,' said Kemal Özkan, IndustriALL assistant general secretary.

'The Just Transition model used in the German mining industry is a great example of how such a process can be handled by unions. We commend the work done by the social partners, particularly IG BCE, during this transformation.'

Disclaimer

IndustriALL Global Union published this content on 29 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2018 23:33:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:08aU.S. judge dismisses suit vs. Google over facial recognition software
RE
12:39aPGA TOUR : A close look at Bettinardi's limited-edition 2019 BB1 Tiki putters
PU
12:34aINDUSTRIALL GLOBAL UNION : Germany bids farewell to hard coal after 200 years
PU
12/29UFU ULSTER FARMERS' UNION : New Year message from UFU President Ivor Ferguson
PU
12/29CVC in exclusive talks for stake in French insurer APRIL
RE
12/29Italian parliament passes budget in confidence vote, after EU deal
RE
12/29Defensive stocks top 2019 playbooks
RE
12/29Trump says 'big progress' on possible China trade deal
RE
12/29Trump says 'big progress' on possible China trade deal
RE
12/29HMV faces the music as retailer calls in administrators
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MANCHESTER UNITED PLC : MANCHESTER UNITED : Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez need to step up as Manchester United..
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : THE LAST 747: Airlines Dump the Jumbo Jet, Transforming International Travel
3Trump says 'big progress' on possible China trade deal
4Italian parliament passes budget in confidence vote, after EU deal
5PINDUODUO INC : YEAR-ENDER: Chinese mainland companies listed in the US

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.