Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

IndustriALL Global Union : Shell worker abuses in Nigeria taken to UN Human Rights Council

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2019 | 11:29am EDT

In a joint statement to the General Assembly of the Human Rights Council, IndustriALL Global Union and Swiss organization, Europe-Third World Center (CETIM), said:

'Contract workers at Shell Nigeria are living in poverty, with no job security and poor healthcare that is costing workers' lives. Contract workers face dismissal if they join a union or ask for a pay rise. They lack safety equipment and risk death in the field.'

IndustriALL, through its oil and gas trade union affiliate, NUPENG, represents contract workers at Shell Nigeria.

A recent IndustriALL mission to Port Harcourt in Nigeria found that most, if not all, of Shell Nigeria's blue-collar workforce are employed by a complex network of recruitment companies on behalf of Shell, making it extremely difficult for workers to organize into trade unions and defend their rights.

A full written statement of the human rights violations of Shell contract workers in Nigeria was submitted to the General Assembly of the UN Human Rights Council and officially published last week.

'My recruiter doesn't pay on time,' says a Shell contract worker in the statement. 'I haven't been paid for six months. My wage is only 50,000 naira (US$137) per month. I'm going to go home and beg my neighbour for food. For six months, my children can't go to school. I've been working at Shell for 11 years, but I don't have a carpet in my house. I don't have a radio at home.'

IndustriALL has informed Shell of its mission findings but the energy giant has shrugged off the report and refuses to enter into discussions with IndustriALL.

'Shell is violating the human and labour rights of Nigerian workers with impunity, highlighting the urgent need for an international legally-binding instrument to regulate the activities of transnational companies,' continues the oral statement.

IndustiALL and CETIM are calling on the authorities in Nigeria to honour their commitment to human rights and international labour standards by taking action to ensure that Shell Nigeria respects the rights of workers working on its behalf to safety, health, a decent income and freedom of association. They also call on the Human Rights Council to urge the Dutch government to hold Shell to account for violations committed on Nigerian soil.

In addition to the written and oral statement, CETIM and IndustriALL also organized a side-event on 7 March in parallel with the 40th session of the Human Rights Council to denounce human rights violations by Shell, and mining companies, BHP and Vale.

Disclaimer

IndustriALL Global Union published this content on 14 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2019 15:28:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:44aFLORIDA FARM BUREAU : A Celebration of Ag Day
PU
11:39aEUROPE : European shares rise on 'no-deal' Brexit vote, dollar gains
RE
11:38aDOLLAR GENERAL : Down 10% After Earnings
DJ
11:35aVolvo Cars to pay $310 million dividend, second under China's Geely
RE
11:34aTHE FUTURE OF AG : Why Increased Certainty Should Breed Optimism
PU
11:34aAEM ASSOCIATION OF EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURERS : Dennis Slater Joins AgriTalk
PU
11:33aU.S. Government Bonds Hold Steady as Investors Wait for Catalyst
DJ
11:32aWall Street dips on trade uncertainty, weak new home sales data
RE
11:31aU.S. Treasury's Mnuchin expects elements of China trade talks to be resolved soon
RE
11:29aBLM BUREAU OF LAND MANAGEMENT : Eastern States makes available Federal coal resources in Jefferson County, Alabama
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTZ AG : DEUTZ AG: DEUTZ with record growth in 2018
2O2 CZECH REPUBLIC AS : O2 CZECH REPUBLIC : Czech network operator CETIN sees Huawei risks as manageable - news..
3WIRECARD : WIRECARD : says internal probe exonerates Asia-Pacific accounting manager
4Oil reaches four-month highs on supply, renewed OPEC call for cuts
5DEBENHAMS PLC : DEBENHAMS : MIKE RAMPS UP WAR ON DEBENHAMS

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.