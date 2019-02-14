Industrial Flow Solutions : Announces the Merger of BJM Pumps and Stancor

May
River Capital, together with Longview Asset Management and Knox
Capital Holdings LLC, completed a merger that brings together
Stancor, L.P. with BJM Pumps LLC. The merged businesses will be a part
of Industrial
Flow Solutions, a portfolio company of May River Capital, which
specializes in the design, manufacturing, sales and service of pumping
and fluid management solutions for harsh, rugged environments.
Stancor
has more than 30 years of experience designing and manufacturing
Electrical Submersible Pumps (ESPs) and pumping controls systems. The
company is headquartered in Monroe, CT with a satellite manufacturing
site in Prospect, CT. Stancor delivers solutions based on integrated
pump and control systems, including its popular Oil Minder® product. The
company serves building trades, construction, mining, utilities and
wastewater customers.
BJM
Pumps, based in Old Saybrook, CT, manufactures, sells and services
submersible pumps used in industrial and municipal dewatering and
wastewater applications. BJM’s products are designed for harsh operating
environments with heavy solids, abrasives, high temperatures and
chemically corrosive fluids.
“These two companies offer differentiated yet complementary products and
technologies that will benefit the other,” said Chris
Stevens, CEO, Industrial Flow Solutions. “We look forward to
bringing the strengths of both organizations to bear in the market and
accelerate our ability to solve customer problems with their wastewater
and pumping challenges.”
“I look forward to building upon the strong foundations we’ve laid at
Stancor and BJM to extend our reach to new customers and markets. I’m
especially excited to work with the BJM and IFS teams to build a
powerful new business,” said Bill
Tipton, who will lead the combined companies in Connecticut as
president.
Paul Hastings LLP served as legal counsel to May River and Industrial
Flow Solutions, while Vedder Price P.C. served as legal counsel to Knox
Capital Holdings LLC (financial sponsor to Stancor), Stancor and
Longview Asset Management.
About Industrial Flow Solutions and May River Capital
Industrial Flow Solutions is a portfolio company of May
River Capital, a Chicago-based private-equity firm focused on
investing in lower middle-market industrial growth companies. May River
invests in high-quality industrial growth businesses, including
precision manufacturing, engineered products, specialized industrial
services, and value-added industrial distribution businesses.
About Knox Capital
Knox Capital was created to provide capital and hands-on operating
resources for founder and entrepreneur-owned middle market businesses.
Knox operates under flexible investment horizons through private
investors that are focused on the long-term. By utilizing our extensive
executive and operating advisor network, Knox makes tailored investments
across industries in partnership with owners and management.
About Longview Asset Management
Longview Asset Management is an investment firm that oversees direct
public and private investments on behalf of individuals, trusts, and
charitable foundations associated with a private family. Longview's
investments span a broad range of industries, including health care,
manufacturing, aerospace, software, and business and financial services.
As a steward of permanent capital, Longview also works flexibly with
management teams and financial sponsors to acquire and hold private
businesses.
About Stancor
Founded in 1985, Stancor, L.P., has more than 30 years of experience
providing innovative pumping solutions for a variety of demanding
applications. Stancor’s comprehensive product portfolio serves a variety
of markets including construction, industrial processing, utilities and
wastewater.
