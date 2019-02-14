Industrial Flow Solutions : Announces the Merger of BJM Pumps and Stancor

May River Capital, together with Longview Asset Management and Knox Capital Holdings LLC, completed a merger that brings together Stancor, L.P. with BJM Pumps LLC. The merged businesses will be a part of Industrial Flow Solutions, a portfolio company of May River Capital, which specializes in the design, manufacturing, sales and service of pumping and fluid management solutions for harsh, rugged environments.

Stancor has more than 30 years of experience designing and manufacturing Electrical Submersible Pumps (ESPs) and pumping controls systems. The company is headquartered in Monroe, CT with a satellite manufacturing site in Prospect, CT. Stancor delivers solutions based on integrated pump and control systems, including its popular Oil Minder® product. The company serves building trades, construction, mining, utilities and wastewater customers.

BJM Pumps, based in Old Saybrook, CT, manufactures, sells and services submersible pumps used in industrial and municipal dewatering and wastewater applications. BJM’s products are designed for harsh operating environments with heavy solids, abrasives, high temperatures and chemically corrosive fluids.

“These two companies offer differentiated yet complementary products and technologies that will benefit the other,” said Chris Stevens, CEO, Industrial Flow Solutions. “We look forward to bringing the strengths of both organizations to bear in the market and accelerate our ability to solve customer problems with their wastewater and pumping challenges.”

“I look forward to building upon the strong foundations we’ve laid at Stancor and BJM to extend our reach to new customers and markets. I’m especially excited to work with the BJM and IFS teams to build a powerful new business,” said Bill Tipton, who will lead the combined companies in Connecticut as president.

Paul Hastings LLP served as legal counsel to May River and Industrial Flow Solutions, while Vedder Price P.C. served as legal counsel to Knox Capital Holdings LLC (financial sponsor to Stancor), Stancor and Longview Asset Management.

About Industrial Flow Solutions and May River Capital

Industrial Flow Solutions is a portfolio company of May River Capital, a Chicago-based private-equity firm focused on investing in lower middle-market industrial growth companies. May River invests in high-quality industrial growth businesses, including precision manufacturing, engineered products, specialized industrial services, and value-added industrial distribution businesses.

About Knox Capital

Knox Capital was created to provide capital and hands-on operating resources for founder and entrepreneur-owned middle market businesses. Knox operates under flexible investment horizons through private investors that are focused on the long-term. By utilizing our extensive executive and operating advisor network, Knox makes tailored investments across industries in partnership with owners and management.

About Longview Asset Management

Longview Asset Management is an investment firm that oversees direct public and private investments on behalf of individuals, trusts, and charitable foundations associated with a private family. Longview's investments span a broad range of industries, including health care, manufacturing, aerospace, software, and business and financial services. As a steward of permanent capital, Longview also works flexibly with management teams and financial sponsors to acquire and hold private businesses.

About Stancor

Founded in 1985, Stancor, L.P., has more than 30 years of experience providing innovative pumping solutions for a variety of demanding applications. Stancor’s comprehensive product portfolio serves a variety of markets including construction, industrial processing, utilities and wastewater.

