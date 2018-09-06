Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corpor : No Damage Reported Following Earthquake in Hokkaido Prefecture（125.5KB）

September 6, 2018

To all concerned parties:

Investment Corporation

Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corporation (Tokyo Stock Exchange Company Code: 3249)

Representative:Yasuyuki Kuratsu, Executive Director

URL:http://www.iif-reit.com/english/

Asset Management Company

Mitsubishi Corp.-UBS Realty Inc.

Representative: Inquiries:Katsuhisa Sakai, President & CEO Hidehiko Ueda,

Head of Industrial Division

TEL: +81-3-5293-7091

No Damage Reported Following Earthquake in Hokkaido Prefecture

An earthquake with a maximum seismic intensity of 7 struck Hokkaido Prefecture at 3:08 am on September 6, 2018. While Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corporation ("IIF") holds 1 property (IIF Sapporo Logistics Center) in Hokkaido prefecture, where the power has been cut across the region after the quake hit, no critical damage to the property has been reported.

An update will be provided in case any damages that may affect IIF's operating results are found.

About IIF: Industrial and Infrastructure Fund Investment Corporation ("IIF") is the first J-REIT focused on acquiring and operating both industrial and infrastructure properties in Japan－properties that play a vital role in the Japanese economy, and for which IIF expects to see stable demand in the mid to long term. With respect to industrial properties, IIF intends to invest in a diverse portfolio of properties, including manufacturing and research and development facilities.

Please refer to our website at http://www.iif-reit.com/english/

Contacts: For the further information relating to this press release as well as IIF and its Asset Manager, please feel free to contact Mr. Hidehiko Ueda (Telephone Number: 81-3-5293-7090), Head of Industrial Division at Mitsubishi Corp.-UBS Realty, Inc., asset manager for Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corporation.

Investor Relations: Telephone Number: 81-3-5293-7091 E-mail:iif-3249.ir@mc-ubs.com

This English language release is for informational purposes only, and the Japanese language release should be referred to as the original.

