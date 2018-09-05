Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corpor : Notice Concerning Effect of Typhoon (Typhoon No.21) and Heavy Rain

Sep. 05, 18

IIF confirms that Typhoon No. 21 that hit Honshu on September 4, 2018 and the heavy rain associated with the typhoon has not caused any critical damages to our properties. While there are reports on water leakage, partial damage of exterior fences, and temporary power outage in some properties, all of our properties are operating as usual and the typhoon and heavy rain had no impact on our operating results.

In case of receiving reports on damages that may affect IIF's operating results, the update will be provided as soon as possible.