Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corpor : Notice Concerning Effect of Typhoon (Typhoon No.21) and Heavy Rain

09/05/2018 | 11:07am CEST

Sep. 05, 18

IIF confirms that Typhoon No. 21 that hit Honshu on September 4, 2018 and the heavy rain associated with the typhoon has not caused any critical damages to our properties. While there are reports on water leakage, partial damage of exterior fences, and temporary power outage in some properties, all of our properties are operating as usual and the typhoon and heavy rain had no impact on our operating results.

In case of receiving reports on damages that may affect IIF's operating results, the update will be provided as soon as possible.

Disclaimer

Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corporation published this content on 05 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2018 09:06:05 UTC
