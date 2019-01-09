Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corpor : Notice Concerning Issuance of ESG Report by Asset Management Company（128.7KB）

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/09/2019 | 01:29am EST

January 9, 2019

To all concerned parties:

Investment Corporation

Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corporation (Tokyo Stock Exchange Company Code: 3249

Representative:Yasuyuki Kuratsu, Executive Director

URL:http://www.iif-reit.com/english/

Asset Management Company

Mitsubishi Corp.-UBS Realty Inc.

Representative: Inquiries:Katsuhisa Sakai, President & CEO Hidehiko Ueda,

Head of Industrial Division

TEL: +81-3-5293-7091

Notice Concerning Issuance of ESG Report by Asset Management Company

Mitsubishi Corp.-UBS Realty Inc., the asset manager (the "Asset Manager") of Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corporation ("IIF"), has issued "MC - UBS Group ESG Report 2019.01" (the "ESG Report") today as below.

With the Asset Manager, IIF values the dialogue with the investors, aims to realize a sustainable society by focusing especially on ESG (Environment, Society, and Governance) that gains investors' interests in the recent years. The ESG report issued today provides information on the basic philosophy and the ESG related activities at the MC-UBS group to all investors and stakeholders. We hope this report will further deepen your understanding of IIF and MC-UBS Group's approach to ESG issues. IIF and the Asset Manager will continue to engage in ESG for all stakeholders. Refer to IIF's website for the ESG Report.

URL: http://www.iif-reit.com/english/structure/pdf/ESGReport.pdf

About IIF: Industrial and Infrastructure Fund Investment Corporation ("IIF") is the first J-REIT focused on acquiring and operating both industrial and infrastructure properties in Japanproperties that play a vital role in the Japanese economy, and for which IIF expects to see stable demand in the mid to long term. With respect to industrial properties, IIF intends to invest in a diverse portfolio of properties, including manufacturing and research and development facilities. Please refer to our website at http://www.iif-reit.com/english/

Contacts: For the further information relating to this press release as well as IIF and its Asset Manager, please feel free to contact

Mr. Hidehiko Ueda (Telephone Number: 81-3-5293-7090), Head of Industrial Division at Mitsubishi Corp.-UBS Realty, Inc., asset manager for Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corporation.

Investor Relations: Telephone Number: 81-3-5293-7091 E-mail:iif-3249.ir@mc-ubs.com

This English language release is for informational purposes only, and the Japanese language release should be referred to as the original.

Disclaimer

Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corporation published this content on 09 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2019 06:28:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:49aIDEMITSU KOSAN : to exhibit engineering plastics that contribute to improving automotive safety at the 11th Automotive World exhibition
PU
01:49aELEKTA : Unity, Elekta :'s Transformative Radiation Therapy Delivery System, Receives Good Design Award 2018
PR
01:44aKENEDIX OFFICE INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Establishment of Green Bond Framework for Green Bonds Issuance, etc.
PU
01:42aGlobal Low Speed Electric Vehicle Market 2019-2023 | Adoption of 3D Printing Technology to Drive Growth | Technavio
BU
01:41aAPPLE : Qualcomm calls Apple CEO's settlement talk comment "misleading"
RE
01:39aKIA MOTORS : Hands Over Vehicle Fleet for Australian Open 2019
PU
01:39aCGG : Provides Q4 2018 Financial Update
PU
01:39aAIR FRANCE KLM : December 2019 traffic
PU
01:38aTokyo court rejects request to end Ghosn's detention - Jiji
RE
01:35aCREDITSHELF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : creditshelf breaks lending milestone
EQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : U.S.-China trade talks extended amid some signs of progress
2U.S. trade delegation wrapping up meetings in China, hopes of a deal build
3CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP : China to introduce policies to strengthen domestic consumption - state media
4HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. : APPLE CUTS FIRST-QUARTER PRODUCTION PLAN FOR NEW IPHONES BY 10 PERCENT:..
5Ghosn's lawyer - Nissan agreed on transfer of currency contracts
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.