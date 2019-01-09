Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corpor : Notice Concerning Issuance of ESG Report by Asset Management Company（128.7KB）

January 9, 2019

To all concerned parties:

Investment Corporation

Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corporation (Tokyo Stock Exchange Company Code: 3249）

Yasuyuki Kuratsu, Executive Director

Asset Management Company

Mitsubishi Corp.-UBS Realty Inc.

Katsuhisa Sakai, President & CEO

Head of Industrial Division

Notice Concerning Issuance of ESG Report by Asset Management Company

Mitsubishi Corp.-UBS Realty Inc., the asset manager (the "Asset Manager") of Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corporation ("IIF"), has issued "MC - UBS Group ESG Report 2019.01" (the "ESG Report") today as below.

With the Asset Manager, IIF values the dialogue with the investors, aims to realize a sustainable society by focusing especially on ESG (Environment, Society, and Governance) that gains investors' interests in the recent years. The ESG report issued today provides information on the basic philosophy and the ESG related activities at the MC-UBS group to all investors and stakeholders. We hope this report will further deepen your understanding of IIF and MC-UBS Group's approach to ESG issues. IIF and the Asset Manager will continue to engage in ESG for all stakeholders. Refer to IIF's website for the ESG Report.

URL: http://www.iif-reit.com/english/structure/pdf/ESGReport.pdf

About IIF: Industrial and Infrastructure Fund Investment Corporation ("IIF") is the first J-REIT focused on acquiring and operating both industrial and infrastructure properties in Japan－properties that play a vital role in the Japanese economy, and for which IIF expects to see stable demand in the mid to long term. With respect to industrial properties, IIF intends to invest in a diverse portfolio of properties, including manufacturing and research and development facilities. Please refer to our website at http://www.iif-reit.com/english/

