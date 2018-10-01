Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corpor : Notice Concerning the Election of Director at Asset Management Company（137.9KB）

October 1, 2018

To all concerned parties:

Investment Corporation

Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corporation (Tokyo Stock Exchange Company Code: 3249)

Representative:Yasuyuki Kuratsu, Executive Director

URL:http://www.iif-reit.com/english/

Asset Management Company

Mitsubishi Corp.-UBS Realty Inc.

Representative: Inquiries:Katsuhisa Sakai, President & CEO Hidehiko Ueda,

Head of Industrial Division

TEL: +81-3-5293-7091

Notice Concerning the Election of Director at Asset Management Company

Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corporation ("IIF") hereby announces the resolution of Mitsubishi Corp.-UBS Realty Inc. (the "Asset Manager"), the asset management company of IIF, made at its extraordinary meeting of shareholders held at today, regarding the appointment of new director following resignation of director indicated below.

1. New Director (effective on October 1, 2018) Tadatsugu Matsutani (Brief biography attached)

2. Resigning Director (effective on October 1, 2018) Michio Takahashi Regarding the above changes, IIF will follow procedures required under Financial Instruments and

Exchange Act, Building Lots and Buildings Transaction Business Act and other applicable laws and regulations.

About IIF: Industrial and Infrastructure Fund Investment Corporation ("IIF") is the first J-REIT focused on acquiring and operating both industrial and infrastructure properties in Japan－properties that play a vital role in the Japanese economy, and for which IIF expects to see stable demand in the mid to long term. With respect to industrial properties, IIF intends to invest in a diverse portfolio of properties, including manufacturing and research and development facilities. Please refer to our website at http://www.iif-reit.com/english/

Contacts: For the further information relating to this press release as well as IIF and its Asset Manager, please feel free to contact

Mr. Hidehiko Ueda (Telephone Number: 81-3-5293-7090), Head of Industrial Division at Mitsubishi Corp.-UBS Realty, Inc., asset manager for Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corporation.

Investor Relations: Telephone Number: 81-3-5293-7091

E-mail:iif-3249.ir@mc-ubs.comThis English language release is for informational purposes only, and the Japanese language release should be referred to as the original.

Attachment

As of October 1, 2018