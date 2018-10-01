Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corpor : Notice Concerning the Election of Director at Asset Management Company（137.9KB）

October 1, 2018
To all concerned parties:
Investment Corporation
Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corporation (Tokyo Stock Exchange Company Code: 3249)
Representative:Yasuyuki Kuratsu, Executive Director
URL:http://www.iif-reit.com/english/
Asset Management Company
Mitsubishi Corp.-UBS Realty Inc.
Representative: Inquiries:Katsuhisa Sakai, President & CEO Hidehiko Ueda,
Head of Industrial Division
TEL: +81-3-5293-7091
Notice Concerning the Election of Director at Asset Management Company
Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corporation ("IIF") hereby announces the resolution of Mitsubishi Corp.-UBS Realty Inc. (the "Asset Manager"), the asset management company of IIF, made at its extraordinary meeting of shareholders held at today, regarding the appointment of new director following resignation of director indicated below.
-
1. New Director (effective on October 1, 2018) Tadatsugu Matsutani (Brief biography attached)
-
2. Resigning Director (effective on October 1, 2018) Michio Takahashi
Regarding the above changes, IIF will follow procedures required under Financial Instruments and
Exchange Act, Building Lots and Buildings Transaction Business Act and other applicable laws and regulations.
As of October 1, 2018
Director
|
Tadatsugu Matsutani
|
Apr. 1997
Mitsubishi Corporation,
May. 1999
Apr. 2000
Project Development & Construction Dept. A Project Development & Construction Planning Dept. Mitsubishi Corporation Capital Ltd.
(presently, Mitsubishi Corporation Asset Management Ltd.)
Apr. 2003
Sky Horse Management, LLC (New Jersey)
May. 2005
Mitsubishi Corporation Capital Ltd.
(presently, Mitsubishi Corporation Asset Management Ltd.)
Apr. 2007
Mitsubishi Corporation,
Real Estate & Industrial Finance Unit
Dec.2008
Harvard Business School, Executive Education PLD (Dec. 2008 - Jun. 2009)
Jul. 2009
Jul. 2010
Diamond Realty Management Inc. Mitsubishi Corporation, Financial Business Planning Unit
Apr. 2013
Jun. 2014
Head of Asset Management Business Development Dept. Secretariat to the Investment Advisory Committee,
Risk Management Dept.
Jun. 2015
Senior Manager of Invest Administration Team B, Risk Management Dept.
Jun. 2016
Oct. 2016
Head of Real Estate Asset Management Team A, Real Estate Asset Management Business Dept. Part-time Director of Diamond Realty Management Inc. Head of Real Estate Asset Management Team A,
Mar.2017
Apr. 2018
Real Estate Asset Management Dept. Hitotsubashi University, ICS, MBA in Finance Deputy General Manager of Real Estate Business Management Office
Oct. 2018
Director, Senior Executive Officer of Mitsubishi Corp.-UBS Realty Inc.(present post)