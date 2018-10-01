Log in
Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corpor : Notice Concerning the Election of Director at Asset Management Company（137.9KB）

10/01/2018 | 09:07am CEST

October 1, 2018

To all concerned parties:

Investment Corporation

Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corporation (Tokyo Stock Exchange Company Code: 3249)

Representative:Yasuyuki Kuratsu, Executive Director

URL:http://www.iif-reit.com/english/

Asset Management Company

Mitsubishi Corp.-UBS Realty Inc.

Representative: Inquiries:Katsuhisa Sakai, President & CEO Hidehiko Ueda,

Head of Industrial Division

TEL: +81-3-5293-7091

Notice Concerning the Election of Director at Asset Management Company

Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corporation ("IIF") hereby announces the resolution of Mitsubishi Corp.-UBS Realty Inc. (the "Asset Manager"), the asset management company of IIF, made at its extraordinary meeting of shareholders held at today, regarding the appointment of new director following resignation of director indicated below.

  • 1. New Director (effective on October 1, 2018) Tadatsugu Matsutani (Brief biography attached)

  • 2. Resigning Director (effective on October 1, 2018) Michio Takahashi

    Regarding the above changes, IIF will follow procedures required under Financial Instruments and

Exchange Act, Building Lots and Buildings Transaction Business Act and other applicable laws and regulations.

About IIF: Industrial and Infrastructure Fund Investment Corporation ("IIF") is the first J-REIT focused on acquiring and operating both industrial and infrastructure properties in Japanproperties that play a vital role in the Japanese economy, and for which IIF expects to see stable demand in the mid to long term. With respect to industrial properties, IIF intends to invest in a diverse portfolio of properties, including manufacturing and research and development facilities. Please refer to our website at http://www.iif-reit.com/english/

Contacts: For the further information relating to this press release as well as IIF and its Asset Manager, please feel free to contact

Mr. Hidehiko Ueda (Telephone Number: 81-3-5293-7090), Head of Industrial Division at Mitsubishi Corp.-UBS Realty, Inc., asset manager for Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corporation.

Investor Relations: Telephone Number: 81-3-5293-7091

E-mail:iif-3249.ir@mc-ubs.comThis English language release is for informational purposes only, and the Japanese language release should be referred to as the original.

Attachment

As of October 1, 2018

Job Title / Permanent or

Part-time

Name

Brief Biography

Director

Tadatsugu Matsutani

Apr. 1997

Mitsubishi Corporation,

May. 1999

Apr. 2000

Project Development & Construction Dept. A Project Development & Construction Planning Dept. Mitsubishi Corporation Capital Ltd.

(presently, Mitsubishi Corporation Asset Management Ltd.)

Apr. 2003

Sky Horse Management, LLC (New Jersey)

May. 2005

Mitsubishi Corporation Capital Ltd.

(presently, Mitsubishi Corporation Asset Management Ltd.)

Apr. 2007

Mitsubishi Corporation,

Real Estate & Industrial Finance Unit

Dec.2008

Harvard Business School, Executive Education PLD (Dec. 2008 - Jun. 2009)

Jul. 2009

Jul. 2010

Diamond Realty Management Inc. Mitsubishi Corporation, Financial Business Planning Unit

Apr. 2013

Jun. 2014

Head of Asset Management Business Development Dept. Secretariat to the Investment Advisory Committee,

Risk Management Dept.

Jun. 2015

Senior Manager of Invest Administration Team B, Risk Management Dept.

Jun. 2016

Oct. 2016

Head of Real Estate Asset Management Team A, Real Estate Asset Management Business Dept. Part-time Director of Diamond Realty Management Inc. Head of Real Estate Asset Management Team A,

Mar.2017

Apr. 2018

Real Estate Asset Management Dept. Hitotsubashi University, ICS, MBA in Finance Deputy General Manager of Real Estate Business Management Office

Oct. 2018

Director, Senior Executive Officer of Mitsubishi Corp.-UBS Realty Inc.(present post)

Disclaimer

Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corporation published this content on 01 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2018 07:06:09 UTC
