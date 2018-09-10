Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corpor : Notice Concerning the Transfer of Subsidiary Shares by Asset Management Company（148.9KB）

September 10, 2018

To all concerned parties:

Investment Corporation

Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corporation (Tokyo Stock Exchange Company Code: 3249)

Representative:Yasuyuki Kuratsu, Executive Director

URL:http://www.iif-reit.com/english/

Asset Management Company

Mitsubishi Corp.-UBS Realty Inc.

Representative: Inquiries:Katsuhisa Sakai, President & CEO Hidehiko Ueda,

Head of Industrial Division

TEL: +81-3-5293-7091

Notice Concerning the Transfer of Subsidiary Shares by Asset Management Company

Mitsubishi Corp.-UBS Realty Inc., the asset manager (the "Asset Manager") of Industrial & Infrastructure

Fund Investment Corporation ("IIF"), took the decision at its board of directors meeting held on September 7th, 2018 to conduct the transfer of all shares of Asset Manager subsidiary MCUBS Japan Advisors Inc. (the "Target Company") to UBS Asset Management A.G., which is one of the shareholders of the Asset Manager (hereinafter "Share Transferree"), as detailed below.

1. Reason for Transfer of Shares

As announced by IIF in its"Notice Concerning Establishment of Subsidiary by Asset Manager"dated December 11, 2015, Asset Manager established the Target Company as a wholly owned subsidiary of Asset Manager for the purpose of conducting advisory private fund business, and has supported the Target Company as its parent company by providing property information and others.

Now, we have come to believe that the transfer of Target Company shares to Share Transferree is best for business continuity, and decided to execute the Share Transfer.

2. Overview of the Transferring Subsidiary

(1) Company name MCUBS Japan Advisors Inc. (2) Address 2-7-3 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo (3) Representative Yosuke Inagaki, President and CEO (4) Business Investment advisory and agency business, Type II financial instruments business (5) Capital 150 million yen (6) Net assets 89 million yen (as of March 31, 2018) (Note 1) (7) Total assets 91 million yen (as of March 31, 2018) (Note 1) (8) Established February 12, 2016 (9) Major shareholder (Shareholding ratio) Mitsubishi Corp.-UBS Realty Inc. (100%)

(10) Relationship between the investment corporation/ asset management company and the other party Capital relationship A subsidiary that the Asset Manager has 100% of its share and a related party defined in the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations. Personal relationship 2 personnel are seconded from the Asset Manager. President & CEO and deputy president of the Asset Manager assume the role as the part-time directors; one personnel assumes the role as the statutory auditor. Business relationship There exists a Memorandum on Provision of Real Estate Information between The Asset Manager and the Target Company. (Note 1) Figures are rounded down to the nearest million yen.

3. Outline of the Share Transferee

(1) Company name UBS Asset Management A.G. (2) Address Bahnhofstrasse 45, 8001 Zurich Switzerland (3) Representative Ulrich Körner, Chairperson of the Board of Directors (4) Business Management of the subsidiaries in UBS group related to asset management business (5) Capital Not disclosed (6) Established September 3rd, 2014

4. No. of Shares Transferred and Share Ownership Before and After Transfer

(1) Pre-transfer share ownership 6,000 shares (No. of voting rights: 6,000) (Voting right ownership ratio: 100%) (2) No. of shares transferred 6,000 shares (No. of voting rights: 6,000) (3) Transfer value Not disclosed (Note 2) (4) Post-transfer share ownership 0 share (No. of voting rights: 0) (Voting right ownership ratio: 0%)

(Note 2) Not disclosed as the Share Transferree has not agreed to the disclosure.

5. Schedule of Changes

September 7th, 2018 ・Asset Manager approves the Share Transfer at the board of directors meeting ・Target Company approves the Share Transfer at the board of directors meeting ・Signing of the Share Acquisition Agreement September 28th, 2018 Execution of the Share Transfer (planned)

6. Notification Accompanying Share Transfer

Asset Manager shall, after execution of the Share Transfer, submit notification thereof to the Commissioner of the Financial Services Agency without delay in accordance with Article 50-1-8 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act and Article 199-3 of the Cabinet Office Ordinance on Financial Instrument Business.

7. Approach to Conflict of Interest

Asset Manager established its Deal Review Meeting for verifying the handling of investment information, with the aim of preventing any conflict of interest in IIF and Japan Retail Fund Investment Corporation ("JRF"), ensuring the fidelity of Asset Manager's business with IIF and JRF, and delivering appropriate support to MCUBS MidCity Investment Corporation ("MidCity") and the Target Company.

In line with the transfer of Target Company shares by Asset Manager, Asset Manager is today terminating the memorandum on the provision of property information signed with the Target Company on May 1, 2016, and simultaneously entering into a similar new memorandum on the consideration of property information with the Target Company. In addition to terminating the said memorandum and entering into a new one, Asset Manager will update some of its rules on priority rights of consideration pertaining to investment information on September 28th, 2018 and plans to delete provisions on the Target Company, but there will be no substantial change to the sequence of priority rights of consideration of IIF, JRF and MidCity.

8. Future Outlook

The impact of the change of this Share Transfer on our forecasts of our operating results and distributions for the fiscal period ending July 31, 2018 (22nd) and January 31, 2019 (23rd) is not material, therefore, there is no change in such forecasts.

