Industrial Lighting - Global Procurement Market Report (2018-2022) featuring Philips, OSRAM, Cree, General Electric, Emerson, and Eaton - ResearchAndMarkets.com

One of the procurement best practices for buyers is to engage with suppliers that provide guaranteed energy savings.

According to the report, one of the key growth contributors for the global industrial lighting market is the rise in the establishment of office infrastructure in regions such as APAC, South America, and MEA.

Further, the report states that one of the key category management strategies for the buyers in the global industrial lighting market is to prefer suppliers that can guarantee optimum power reduction to lower spend on energy use associated with lighting.

The report provides up-to-date information about market shifts and potential risks, as well as in-depth knowledge of products and services, which can help in planning and in executing category management activities. It focuses on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and on providing insights that can lead to the optimization of category spend.

Companies Featured

Philips

OSRAM

Cree

General Electric

Emerson

Eaton

