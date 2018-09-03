Industrial Lighting - Global Procurement Market Report (2018-2022) featuring Philips, OSRAM, Cree, General Electric, Emerson, and Eaton - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Industrial Lighting - Procurement Market Intelligence Report"
One of the procurement best practices for buyers is to engage with
suppliers that provide guaranteed energy savings.
According to the report, one of the key growth contributors for the
global industrial lighting market is the rise in the establishment of
office infrastructure in regions such as APAC, South America, and MEA.
Further, the report states that one of the key category management
strategies for the buyers in the global industrial lighting market is to
prefer suppliers that can guarantee optimum power reduction to lower
spend on energy use associated with lighting.
The report provides up-to-date information about market shifts and
potential risks, as well as in-depth knowledge of products and services,
which can help in planning and in executing category management
activities. It focuses on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and on
providing insights that can lead to the optimization of category spend.
Companies Featured
-
Philips
-
OSRAM
-
Cree
-
General Electric
-
Emerson
-
Eaton
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Insights
3. Category Pricing Insights
4. Cost-Saving Opportunities
5. Best Practices
6. Category Ecosystem
7. Category Management Strategy
8. Category Management Enablers
9. Suppliers Selection
10. Suppliers Under Coverage
11. US Market Insights
12. Category Definition
