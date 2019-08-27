Log in
Industrial Metallurgical : IMH 1H 2019 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE CONFERENCE CALL AND INTERNET BROADCAST

08/27/2019

EquityStory.RS, LLC-News: Industrial Metallurgical Holding / Key word(s): Half Year Results
IMH 1H 2019 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE CONFERENCE CALL AND INTERNET BROADCAST (news with additional features)

27.08.2019 / 11:59 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

IMH 1H 2019 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE CONFERENCE CALL AND INTERNET BROADCAST

INVESTOR CALL INVITATION

27.08.2019

Moscow, Russia - Industrial Metallurgical Holding (IMH), the world's leading exporter of merchant pig iron and the leading merchant coke producer in Russia, intends to release its financial performance for the 6 months ended 30 June 2019 on Wednesday, August 28, 2019.

In conjunction with IFRS 1H 2019 statements release, IMH will host a conference call, which will be simultaneously broadcast live over the Internet.

Sergey Frolov, Vice president for Strategy and Communications of IMH will host the call.

The conference call will take place on the following time:

Wednesday, August 28, 2019

17:00 PM Moscow Time

16:00 PM Zurich Time

15:00 PM London Time

10:00 AM New York Time

Please dial the number below approximately 15 minutes prior to the scheduled time of the call quoting Conference ID: 1877015

Russia    +7 495 646 9190 (local access)
   8 10 8002 8675011 (toll free)
   Switzerland       +41 (0)22 567 5750 (local access)
   0800 222 801 (toll free)
UK    +44 (0)330 336 9411 (local access)
   0800 279 7204 (toll free)
USA    +1 929-477-0448 (local access)
   888-224-1005 (toll free)
 

Listeners can access the conference call live over the Internet through the following link:

Live link (with registration form) https://webcasts.eqs.com/imh20190828

Please take 15 minutes prior to the call to visit the site and download and install any necessary audio software. 

***

Industrial Metallurgical Holding (IMH) - vertically integrated Russia-based metallurgical company, specializing in production of pig iron, metallurgical coke and coking coal, extraction and procession of iron ore, foundry casting and powder metallurgy. IMH is one of the largest global suppliers of merchant pig iron and the biggest Russian merchant coke producer. The Group's main operational business units include Coal division, Coke division, Iron ore & pig iron division and Powder metallurgy division. The Group's key production facilities are located in Kemerovo, Belgorod, Tula and Kaluga regions of Russian Federation.

Ekaterina Popova
Head of Strategic Communications
Tel.: +7 (495) 725-56-82 (#654)
E-mail: popova_ea@metholding.com
2nd Verkhniy Mikhailovskiy proezd 9, Moscow, 115419, Russia
www.metholding.ru

Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=VXWAUADSQA
Document title: PAO KOKS 1H 2019 investor call invitation

27.08.2019 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EquityStory.RS, LLC Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Industrial Metallurgical Holding
2nd Verkhniy Mikhailovskiy proezd, 9
115419 Moscow
Russia
Phone: +7 495 725 56 80
Fax: +7 495 633 13 12
E-mail: popova@metholding.com
Internet: www.metholding.ru
ISIN: XS1255387976
EQS News ID: 863671

 
End of News EquityStory.RS, LLC News Service

863671  27.08.2019 CET/CEST

© EQS 2019
