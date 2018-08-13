Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Commodities

News : Commodities
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

Industrial Production, Housing Starts on Tap -- Data Week Ahead Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2018 | 08:11pm CEST

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Tuesday   0600  NFIB Small Business Svy     Jul       106.9  (8)    107.2 
          0830  Import Prices               Jul      -0.1%   (12)  -0.4% 
Wednesday 0830  Retail Sales                Jul      +0.1%   (23)  +0.5% 
                  -- ex autos               Jul      +0.3%   (22)  +0.4% 
          0830  Productivity (Prelim)       2Q       +2.4%   (20)  +0.4%* 
          0830  Unit Labor Costs (Prelim)   2Q       +0.1%   (20)  +2.9%* 
          0830  NY Fed Empire St Svy        Aug       20.0   (12)   22.6 
          0915  Industrial Production       Jul      +0.3%   (23)  +0.6% 
          0915  Capacity Utilization        Jul       78.1%  (18)   78.0% 
          1000  Business Inventories        Jun      +0.1%   (15)  +0.4% 
          1000  Housing Mkt Index           Aug       67     (14)   68 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims              Aug 11    215K   (17)   213K 
          0830  Housing Starts              Jul       1.27M  (24)   1.173M 
                  -- percent change                  +8.3%         -12.3% 
          0830  Building Permits            Jul       1.31M  (16)   1.273M 
                  -- percent change                  +2.9%         -2.2% 
          0830  Phila Fed Mfg Svy           Aug       22.0   (14)   25.7 
Friday    1000  Consumer Sentiment          Aug       98.0   (18)   97.9** 
                  (Prelim) 
          1000  Leading Index               Jul      +0.5%   (14)  +0.5% 
 
*1Q Revised Reading 
**End-July Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Commodities"
02:11pIndustrial Production, Housing Starts on Tap -- Data Week Ahead Update
DJ
01:27pSILVER : Tourists find silver lining in Turkey's lira crash
RE
12:51pOil falls more than 2 percent as Cushing build adds to demand fears
RE
12:47pOil falls more than 2 percent as Cushing build adds to demand fears
RE
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
10:24aOil Slightly Lower as Traders Weigh Latest Supply Figures
DJ
09:36aWorkers at Total North Sea oil platforms start 12-hour strike
RE
08:03aSaudi cuts oil output as OPEC points to 2019 surplus
RE
07:37aOil Shrugs Off Stronger Dollar to Post Gains
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Commodities"
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.