Industrial Production, Housing Starts on Tap -- Data Week Ahead Update

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Tuesday 0600 NFIB Small Business Svy Jul 106.9 (8) 107.2 0830 Import Prices Jul -0.1% (12) -0.4% Wednesday 0830 Retail Sales Jul +0.1% (23) +0.5% -- ex autos Jul +0.3% (22) +0.4% 0830 Productivity (Prelim) 2Q +2.4% (20) +0.4%* 0830 Unit Labor Costs (Prelim) 2Q +0.1% (20) +2.9%* 0830 NY Fed Empire St Svy Aug 20.0 (12) 22.6 0915 Industrial Production Jul +0.3% (23) +0.6% 0915 Capacity Utilization Jul 78.1% (18) 78.0% 1000 Business Inventories Jun +0.1% (15) +0.4% 1000 Housing Mkt Index Aug 67 (14) 68 Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Aug 11 215K (17) 213K 0830 Housing Starts Jul 1.27M (24) 1.173M -- percent change +8.3% -12.3% 0830 Building Permits Jul 1.31M (16) 1.273M -- percent change +2.9% -2.2% 0830 Phila Fed Mfg Svy Aug 22.0 (14) 25.7 Friday 1000 Consumer Sentiment Aug 98.0 (18) 97.9** (Prelim) 1000 Leading Index Jul +0.5% (14) +0.5% *1Q Revised Reading **End-July Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

