Industrial Production, Housing Starts on Tap -- Data Week Ahead Update

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Tuesday 0600 NFIB Small Business Svy Jul 106.9 (8) 107.2
0830 Import Prices Jul -0.1% (12) -0.4%
Wednesday 0830 Retail Sales Jul +0.1% (23) +0.5%
-- ex autos Jul +0.3% (22) +0.4%
0830 Productivity (Prelim) 2Q +2.4% (20) +0.4%*
0830 Unit Labor Costs (Prelim) 2Q +0.1% (20) +2.9%*
0830 NY Fed Empire St Svy Aug 20.0 (12) 22.6
0915 Industrial Production Jul +0.3% (23) +0.6%
0915 Capacity Utilization Jul 78.1% (18) 78.0%
1000 Business Inventories Jun +0.1% (15) +0.4%
1000 Housing Mkt Index Aug 67 (14) 68
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Aug 11 215K (17) 213K
0830 Housing Starts Jul 1.27M (24) 1.173M
-- percent change +8.3% -12.3%
0830 Building Permits Jul 1.31M (16) 1.273M
-- percent change +2.9% -2.2%
0830 Phila Fed Mfg Svy Aug 22.0 (14) 25.7
Friday 1000 Consumer Sentiment Aug 98.0 (18) 97.9**
(Prelim)
1000 Leading Index Jul +0.5% (14) +0.5%
*1Q Revised Reading
**End-July Reading
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
