Industrial Production Prices index decreased 5.5%

05/19/2020 | 06:08am EDT
Summary

Industrial Production Prices Index recorded a year-on-year change rate of -5.5% in April (-2.1% in the previous month). Excluding the Energy grouping, the change rate stood at -1.0% (-0.8% in March). The monthly change rate of the total index was -2.8% (0.6% in the same month of 2019).

The information in this press release referring April 2020 reflects the situation determined by the pandemic COVID-10, either inn economic behavior either in the amount of data for compilation of results presented. We call for the best collaboration by firms, households and public entities in answering, despite the present difficulties, to Statistics Portugal. The quality of official statistics depends crucially on this collaboration, which INE thanks in advance.


Disclaimer

Statistics Portugal published this content on 19 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2020 10:07:03 UTC
