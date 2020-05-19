Industrial Production Prices index decreased 5.5%

Industrial Production Prices Index recorded a year-on-year change rate of -5.5% in April (-2.1% in the previous month). Excluding the Energy grouping, the change rate stood at -1.0% (-0.8% in March). The monthly change rate of the total index was -2.8% (0.6% in the same month of 2019).

The information in this press release referring April 2020 reflects the situation determined by the pandemic COVID-10, either inn economic behavior either in the amount of data for compilation of results presented. We call for the best collaboration by firms, households and public entities in answering, despite the present difficulties, to Statistics Portugal. The quality of official statistics depends crucially on this collaboration, which INE thanks in advance.