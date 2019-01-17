Industrial Production Seen Up 0.2% -- Data Week Ahead

(Editor's Note: The government shutdown could delay the release of some indicators.)

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated on Monday afternoon.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Friday 0915 Industrial Production Dec +0.2% (24) +0.6% 0915 Capacity Utilization Dec 78.5% (19) 78.5% 1000 Consumer Sentiment Jan 96.4 (18) 98.3* (Prelim) *Dec Final Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

