Industrial Production Seen Up 0.2% -- Data Week Ahead

(Editor's Note: The government shutdown could delay the release of some indicators.)
The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
Forecasts were last updated on Monday afternoon.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Friday 0915 Industrial Production Dec +0.2% (24) +0.6%
0915 Capacity Utilization Dec 78.5% (19) 78.5%
1000 Consumer Sentiment Jan 96.4 (18) 98.3*
(Prelim)
*Dec Final Reading
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
