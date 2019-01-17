Log in
Industrial Production Seen Up 0.2% -- Data Week Ahead

01/17/2019 | 10:15am EST

(Editor's Note: The government shutdown could delay the release of some indicators.)

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated on Monday afternoon. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Friday    0915  Industrial Production       Dec      +0.2%   (24)  +0.6% 
          0915  Capacity Utilization        Dec       78.5%  (19)   78.5% 
          1000  Consumer Sentiment          Jan       96.4   (18)   98.3* 
                  (Prelim) 
 
*Dec Final Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

01-17-19 1014ET

