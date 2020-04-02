Industrial Suppliers Under Pressure as Coronavirus-Driven Demand Surges

By Jennifer Smith



Manufacturers and distributors of masks, gloves and sanitary supplies say they're making difficult choices about where to ship limited inventories as unprecedented demand driven by the coronavirus pandemic overwhelms their supply chains.

Eric Cohen, vice president of supply chain at San Diego-based janitorial products distributor Waxie Sanitary Supply, said the company has had to fend off speculative buyers looking to buy large amounts of sanitary supplies. The company is limiting the flow of goods, he said, to "give at least everyone something" as demand has spiked in the past two months.

The company is among many trying to make sure municipalities, hospitals and schools get the products they need without emptying warehouses as shortages of personal protective equipment grow and replacement shipments are slow to arrive.