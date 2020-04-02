Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Industrial Suppliers Under Pressure as Coronavirus-Driven Demand Surges

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/02/2020 | 05:39pm EDT

By Jennifer Smith

Manufacturers and distributors of masks, gloves and sanitary supplies say they're making difficult choices about where to ship limited inventories as unprecedented demand driven by the coronavirus pandemic overwhelms their supply chains.

Eric Cohen, vice president of supply chain at San Diego-based janitorial products distributor Waxie Sanitary Supply, said the company has had to fend off speculative buyers looking to buy large amounts of sanitary supplies. The company is limiting the flow of goods, he said, to "give at least everyone something" as demand has spiked in the past two months.

The company is among many trying to make sure municipalities, hospitals and schools get the products they need without emptying warehouses as shortages of personal protective equipment grow and replacement shipments are slow to arrive.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:25pOil posts biggest one-day gains after Trump touts Saudi-Russia oil deal
RE
06:25pU.S. crude futures fall 2% at open
RE
06:16pFed balance sheet increases to record $5.86 trillion
RE
06:15pU.S. gig workers seeking coronavirus jobless benefits hit bureaucratic wall
RE
06:10pJPMORGAN CHASE PROBABLY UNABLE TO ACCEPT SMALL BUSINESS LOAN APPLICATIONS FRIDAY : memo
RE
05:53pTrump touts 'great' Saudi-Russia oil deal to halt price rout, but details unclear
RE
05:53pIHS MARKIT : The Oil Collapse
PU
05:53pMNB accepts bids in the amount of HUF 655 billion at its one-week deposit tender held for the first time
PU
05:50pTrump touts 'great' Saudi-Russia oil deal to halt price rout, but details unclear
RE
05:48pUK plugs loan gap for firms teetering under coronavirus strain
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA : sees strong Model Y production, deliveries; shares rise
2AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : Retail sector companies turn to masks, gloves in coronavirus fight
3TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORPORATION : SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) S..
4NEXPOINT STRATEGIC OPPORTUNITIES FUN : NEXPOINT STRATEGIC OPPORTUNITIES FUND : Declares Regular Monthly Divide..
5LUCKIN COFFEE INC. (NASDAQ:LK) Abraham, Fruchter & Twersky, LLP Announces Investigation of Securities Fraud..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group