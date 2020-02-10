Log in
Industrial Wireless Automation Market 2020-2024 | Growing Adoption of High-Speed Communication Network Solutions for Fast Data Transfer in Industrial Sector to Boost Growth | Technavio

02/10/2020 | 06:31pm EST

Technavio has been monitoring the industrial wireless automation market, and it is poised to grow by USD 2.03 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200210005495/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global industrial wireless automation market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The growing adoption of high-speed communication network solutions for high-speed data transfer in the industrial sector has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, increasing penetration of Power over Ethernet might hamper the market growth. Request a free sample report

Industrial Wireless Automation Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Industrial Wireless Automation Market is segmented as below:

Solution

  • Field instrument
  • Communication network

End-user

  • Process industry
  • Discrete industry

Geographic segmentation

  • North America
  • APAC
  • Europe
  • South America
  • MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41193

Industrial Wireless Automation Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our industrial wireless automation market report covers the following areas:

  • Industrial Wireless Automation Market size
  • Industrial Wireless Automation Market trends
  • Industrial Wireless Automation Market industry analysis

This study identifies increasing focus on predictive maintenance as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial wireless automation market growth during the next few years.

Industrial Wireless Automation Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the industrial wireless automation market, including some of the vendors such as ABB Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG and Yokogawa Electric Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the industrial wireless automation market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Industrial Wireless Automation Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist industrial wireless automation market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the industrial wireless automation market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the industrial wireless automation market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial wireless automation market vendors

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
