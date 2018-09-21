Industrial and Construction Robots Market Forecast| Strong Economy to Propel Growth Through 2022| Technavio

The industrial and construction robotics market is expected to post a
CAGR of 9% over the coming years. The boom in the global economy has led
to an increase in the demand for consumer goods and infrastructure
development in cities, which is propelling growth in the industrial and
construction segments.
The rapidly growing population and increasing urbanization are
propelling the consequent in the growing need for infrastructures such
as offices, homes, hospitals, and hotels. The need for efficiency,
increasing labor costs, and shortage of available workforce are factors
encouraging the demand and adoption of industrial and construction
robots.
According to Technavio, some of the biggest names in the industrial and
construction robotics market include:
-
Mitsubishi Electric
-
ABB
-
FANUC
-
Construction Robotics
-
Fujita
-
Conjet
Mitsubishi Electric, a Japanese multinational corporation, is
revolutionizing the global
industrial robots market by introducing industrial robots for
factory automation equipment, vertical type robots for complex
assembling, horizontal type robot for parts handling, and micro working
robots for high precision.
Fujita, another Japanese company, is currently working on various
projects involving robotics in construction. Lifco, a Swedish
construction robotics company develops, manufactures, and sells
demolition robots.
With over 200 reports on the robotics industry, Technavio’s specialized
team monitors the industry from all aspect, from trending technologies
to emerging markets, and provides insight into the present and future
market scenario. Each report classifies the key drivers, latest trends,
and challenges that the industry is currently experiencing. It also
includes market positioning of the key players in the robotics industry.
Technavio’s research library covers different segments of the robotics
industries such as industrial
robots, construction
robotics, robots in the healthcare sector, robotics in the
automotive industry, robotics in heavy industry, and collaborative
robots.
