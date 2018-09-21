Industrial and Construction Robots Market Forecast| Strong Economy to Propel Growth Through 2022| Technavio

The industrial and construction robotics market is expected to post a CAGR of 9% over the coming years. The boom in the global economy has led to an increase in the demand for consumer goods and infrastructure development in cities, which is propelling growth in the industrial and construction segments.

The rapidly growing population and increasing urbanization are propelling the consequent in the growing need for infrastructures such as offices, homes, hospitals, and hotels. The need for efficiency, increasing labor costs, and shortage of available workforce are factors encouraging the demand and adoption of industrial and construction robots.

According to Technavio, some of the biggest names in the industrial and construction robotics market include:

Mitsubishi Electric

ABB

FANUC

Construction Robotics

Fujita

Conjet

Mitsubishi Electric, a Japanese multinational corporation, is revolutionizing the global industrial robots market by introducing industrial robots for factory automation equipment, vertical type robots for complex assembling, horizontal type robot for parts handling, and micro working robots for high precision.

Fujita, another Japanese company, is currently working on various projects involving robotics in construction. Lifco, a Swedish construction robotics company develops, manufactures, and sells demolition robots.

With over 200 reports on the robotics industry, Technavio’s specialized team monitors the industry from all aspect, from trending technologies to emerging markets, and provides insight into the present and future market scenario. Each report classifies the key drivers, latest trends, and challenges that the industry is currently experiencing. It also includes market positioning of the key players in the robotics industry.

Technavio’s research library covers different segments of the robotics industries such as industrial robots, construction robotics, robots in the healthcare sector, robotics in the automotive industry, robotics in heavy industry, and collaborative robots.

