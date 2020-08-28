Industrial producer prices fell by 2.1% in July 2020

Press release: 12.308-148/20

Vienna,2020-08-28 - The industrial producer price index, IPPI 2015, reached 100.4 points in July 2020, representing a price decrease of 2.1% compared to July 2019, as Statistics Austria reports. In June 2020 and May 2020, the annual rates of change had been -2.1% and -2.6%, respectively. Between June 2020 and July 2020, the industrial producer price index rose by 0.1%.

The decline of the industrial producer price index in July 2020 (-2.1%) was mainly due to falling prices in the energy sector (-7.2%) and for intermediate goods (-2.2%). The prices for capital goods went up by 0.7% in July 2020 and those for consumer goods by 0.9%.

For more detailed information please refer to the German version.