Industrial producer prices fell by 2.1% in July 2020

08/28/2020 | 03:13am EDT

Press release: 12.308-148/20

Vienna,2020-08-28 - The industrial producer price index, IPPI 2015, reached 100.4 points in July 2020, representing a price decrease of 2.1% compared to July 2019, as Statistics Austria reports. In June 2020 and May 2020, the annual rates of change had been -2.1% and -2.6%, respectively. Between June 2020 and July 2020, the industrial producer price index rose by 0.1%.

The decline of the industrial producer price index in July 2020 (-2.1%) was mainly due to falling prices in the energy sector (-7.2%) and for intermediate goods (-2.2%). The prices for capital goods went up by 0.7% in July 2020 and those for consumer goods by 0.9%.

For more detailed information please refer to the German version.

Disclaimer

Statistik Austria published this content on 28 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2020 07:12:04 UTC
